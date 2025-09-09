Greetings Citizens!

The beta for Crush The Rebellion! has received its first update. This update comes with a number of performance improvements and bug fixes, as well as the promised "taunts" in the game over screen.

Full release notes for v0.9.8:

Added taunts to the game over screen

Improved the performance when lots of lasers and missiles are being fired. There is still some room for improvement here

Improved the performance of background elements including stars and the fragments from destroyed ships. The game should handle a lot more debris now