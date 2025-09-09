 Skip to content
9 September 2025
Greetings Citizens!

The beta for Crush The Rebellion! has received its first update. This update comes with a number of performance improvements and bug fixes, as well as the promised "taunts" in the game over screen.

Full release notes for v0.9.8:

  • Added taunts to the game over screen

  • Improved the performance when lots of lasers and missiles are being fired. There is still some room for improvement here

  • Improved the performance of background elements including stars and the fragments from destroyed ships. The game should handle a lot more debris now

  • Fixed some edge cases where the enemy counter for a wave would get out of sync with the actual number of enemies that need to be killed in order to complete the wave

