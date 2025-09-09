 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19914880 Edited 9 September 2025 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed not being able to jump properly in small spaces.
  • Regular spikes how deal 30 damage instead of 35 (Max health is 100), so it deals the same amount of damage as the other hazards in the game.
  • Fixed enemy dying off screen in level 5.
  • Time Bonus now starts at 12,600 intead of 12,000.
  • Added "you are a masochist" achievement.

