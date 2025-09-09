 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19914857 Edited 9 September 2025 – 23:19:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[FIX] A couple crash fixes
[FIX] Fixed input locking during challenges
[FIX] Fixed immediately completion of some chases
[FIX] Fixed players not correctly set to assigned role start locations in chases
[FIX] Fixed Issues with hanging challenge instances causing locking in missions or invalid invites to be accepted
[FIX] Chase now also ends if players leave and or no players remaining of either team
[FIX] Fixed demo site mission restarting in multiplayer lobbies when a new player joins
[NEW] Now any player can invite others to a challenge

