[FIX] A couple crash fixes
[FIX] Fixed input locking during challenges
[FIX] Fixed immediately completion of some chases
[FIX] Fixed players not correctly set to assigned role start locations in chases
[FIX] Fixed Issues with hanging challenge instances causing locking in missions or invalid invites to be accepted
[FIX] Chase now also ends if players leave and or no players remaining of either team
[FIX] Fixed demo site mission restarting in multiplayer lobbies when a new player joins
[NEW] Now any player can invite others to a challenge
Hotfix 0.1 - Mission, Challenge and Multiplayer Fixes
