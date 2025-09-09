[FIX] A couple crash fixes

[FIX] Fixed input locking during challenges

[FIX] Fixed immediately completion of some chases

[FIX] Fixed players not correctly set to assigned role start locations in chases

[FIX] Fixed Issues with hanging challenge instances causing locking in missions or invalid invites to be accepted

[FIX] Chase now also ends if players leave and or no players remaining of either team

[FIX] Fixed demo site mission restarting in multiplayer lobbies when a new player joins

[NEW] Now any player can invite others to a challenge