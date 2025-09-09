This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: To limit the number of issues in the main build, this version is currently released as public beta only. Go to the Public Beta section of these update notes to read about how to upgrade your installation to the beta version.

Community Presets

Browse and share community presets in the Presets window.



You can toggle community presets by pressing the community toggle next to the search bar.

To share a preset, click the options button (three dots) next to your preset and click the Share button .

Each community preset has the following additional attributes: Author Description (optional) - describe where your preset works the best and what it is meant for. Tags (optional) - assign any tags to your presets so that users can find them more easily. Games (optional) - select the game/s where your preset works best.

To add a community preset to your favorites, click the heart icon next to the preset.

You can search community presets by typing their name or games they support into the search bar .

To save a community preset locally, press the options button (three dots) next to the community preset and press the Save as button. This will allow you to customize the preset to your liking and optionally share it again.

Bug fixes

Fixed camera support issues for certain camera types.

Fixed VDF error on app startup.

Fixed quick guide dialog scaling issues.

X/Y/Z position changes are now also affected by deadzone setting.

Fixed float error in mapping customization.

Fixed Steam runtime detection issue.

Other small changes

Added share and keybind options to default preset.

Lower default rotation sensitivities to 1:1 (real:mapped) for every axis.

Added 5:4 resolutions to camera settings.

Public Beta

If anyone wants to help test the public beta version, here's how you can do it:

Right click LookPilot. Select Properties. Select Betas. Select publicbeta in Beta Participation.

Big thanks to everyone helping test the beta. It will be released to all if no new issues are found. Any feedback is greatly appreciated.