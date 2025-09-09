Adjusted the shadow effects on some of the little guy skins.
Fixed a bug that caused some projectiles to display a bug warning when chaining.
Fixed an issue where channeling skills would not function properly when opening the interface after configuring the Slate-Automatic.
HOT FIX 1.0.5
