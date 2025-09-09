 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19914542
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added, Hang On
-Fixed Tooth Hanger stuff. Its smooove now again
-Manny Varient tricks activated with bumpers to not conflict with DRIFT or SIDEHOP or EXTRA LEAN
-Manny/nosey Varation tricks can be blended during a manny/nosey
-Manny/Nosey tricks work during grinds aswell

