This is the biggest patch yet, I hope it adresses the last issues some players found with the game!

STAMINA CHANGES :

There is now a color indication when the stamina is about to be depleted, and if you succeed in saving your stamina, there is a green colored indication that you succeeded. This will hopefully communicate the stamina system better.

If you stops just before it depletes, you have a really small bonus of resplenishment (the bar is light green)

Stamina values tweaked. It is regained way faster if not fully depleted, but also it punishes you slightly longer if you deplete it.

The delay before gaining stamina back if you don't deplete it fully is now reduced by about 55%.

"Stamina depleted" sound is now 40% lower (I think nobody likes that sound)

Stamina in AUTO-CRISIS was a source of frustration or not fun for some players. Initially I didn't want to include such a system in the game and wanted the mood to be slower. However, it was even more frustrating for players to walk so slow, even if the monsters were slow as well.

If I add more sprint time, the monsters then have to be faster, and the shelters must be further apart. It is really hard to balance those things in a satisfying manner.

The way I saw this sprint mechanic is that you have to preserve a little of your stamina and not uses it fully. However, during a lot of playthrough, I've seen that many players just use the full sprint bar, get the stamina malus, and just do that the whole game without knowing that it's faster if you don't use the sprint fully.

Those changes & tweaks will hopefully communicate better the stamina system and rewards them for using it with bonus stamina!

DX11 SUPPORT :

Fixed many issues related to DX11 support (it took a lot of time oh boy)

Texture pool crash should now be fixed

Improved performance in many levels that had "level instances" that does not work well with dx11

PARKING LEVEL :

There is now a line of text to indicate what you must do when you first pick up the toolbox.

FOREST LEVEL :

Fixed a problem where critters would hurt you during the cinematic or after.

DUMP LEVEL :

There are now less Critters in the earlier part of the level. Later part is unchanged.

Level is a slightly darker.

TRIBAL LEVEL :

Updated the level art so that people don't think they can enter garages or climb cliffs that are not climbable.

Roadkills now can't reach you near the start.

ROAD LEVEL :

There was a bug if you initially refused to use the oil, that made it so you couldn't do it later in the level. You are now forced to use it at certains threshold in the level.

Tweaked some enemies positions so that it is easier (some of them were near unavoidable)

GRAY3 LEVEL :

Motherlight is now a bit faster in this level.

ROADKILL (PARKING ENTITIES):

Shelters now protects you for 0.6 seconds after leaving it, allowing players to better understand the roadkill mechanics and not panic and misunderstand how it works.

CRITTERS (FOREST ENTITIES) :

Are now slightly more visible when close to you.

Thanks again for all the feedback and the kind words, I didn't expect it to be so well recieved to be honest. This patch marks the last of the changes I have in store for the game right now and I'll mark a pause before there's further changes. I hope you enjoy the game!

If you find anything else, please tell me in the Community Hub.