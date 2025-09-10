 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19914422 Edited 10 September 2025 – 11:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed corrupt subtitles in Broken Sword II.
  • Fixed GOAT-ed achievement timing in Broken Sword.
  • Fixed Templar's Bane achievement timing in Broken Sword.
  • Increased music volume for main menu and soundtrack playback.
  • Fixed minor navigation issue when selecting a popup.

