- Fixed corrupt subtitles in Broken Sword II.
- Fixed GOAT-ed achievement timing in Broken Sword.
- Fixed Templar's Bane achievement timing in Broken Sword.
- Increased music volume for main menu and soundtrack playback.
- Fixed minor navigation issue when selecting a popup.
Build 69 (10th Sep 2025)
