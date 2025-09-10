Patch 0.99.15
Fixed
- Fixed a bug with incorrect regolith saturation percentages.
- Fixed a bug where the Helium-3 Extractor displayed the status “working” even without power.
- The cancel task button on vehicles now only appears when there is an active route.
- Fixed the calculation of colonist efficiency at outposts.
Balance
- Reduced the number of anomalies generated on the orbital map.
- Reduced colonist efficiency at outposts.
- Reduced the amount of science points gained from anomalies.
Changed files in this update