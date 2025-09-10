 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19914420 Edited 10 September 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 0.99.15


Fixed

  • Fixed a bug with incorrect regolith saturation percentages.
  • Fixed a bug where the Helium-3 Extractor displayed the status “working” even without power.
  • The cancel task button on vehicles now only appears when there is an active route.
  • Fixed the calculation of colonist efficiency at outposts.


Balance

  • Reduced the number of anomalies generated on the orbital map.
  • Reduced colonist efficiency at outposts.
  • Reduced the amount of science points gained from anomalies.

