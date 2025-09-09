Knights and mercs, we've got another update coming to the streets of New Boston on top of the 25% off sale we've got going on. As you can now start the game with a Wireghost and no Hacker, we've added a Hacker to the Underworld Hub, improved the Matrix to show exactly where downloadable files are still present, improved the clarity of the area for BioScan Fields, added a new option if you don't like auto-extract, and fixed minor issues with the Wireghost class.

Thanks to everyone playing, posting and sending your F10s! If you like the continued pace of improvement and content adds, please be sure to take a moment to leave a review!

Hacker at the Underworld Hub

A new Hacker is now available for recruit at the Underworld Hub, increasing the coverage of this important source for recruits to include every class in the game. This can be especially helpful if you started the game with a Wireghost and are looking to recruit a hacker more quickly than they might appear in various recruitment storylines.

Matrix File Clarity

Much like physical lootboxes, your matrix divers need clarity about what scanned data nodes still have files to download and steal. Maybe you got teleported out of a node by the Q-Sec AI, or you teleported out of the node you sneaky Wireghost, or you scanned some nodes without going to them yet. Which nodes have files? You had to visit the nodes before to be sure.

The Matrix node tree has now been upgraded to help you see this at a distance. There is now a golden file icon hovering over any storage node that could have files (including Manufacturing, Data, Accounting and SPU nodes). A golden icon (like the golden outline on lootboxes) indicates there are still things to steal. And the grayed out icon indicates the node has been properly rifled.

BioScan Field Area and Borders

The BioScan Field was always display with a VFX that never made it exactly clear where the exact edges were. For larger BioScan Fields this could be pretty questionable, as the larger they got the more stretched the VFX became and its exact ending point was hard to spot. We've resolved that by adding a very clear highlight and border for all BioScan Fields.

Good luck heisting! Our recommendation? Get a Wireghost, dive this level 2 device and shut it down!

Option: Disable Auto-Extract

For the players who dislike auto-extract rapidly ending levels for you when the last merc enters the extraction zone, there is a new option under Options > Gameplay. You can now disable Auto-Extraction there whenever you like. By default, this helpful behavior is on for most players.

Wireghost Fixes

This update also includes a package of Wireghost fixes. You can no longer Skipjack if you have 0 AP (its a trap!), the UHUB Wireghost's deactivated implant has been swapped to be a spinal implant correctly, we (again) fixed the Wireghost icon in multi-classing screen, and fixed the repeated SFX that was happening whenever enemies crossed Laser Wires.

We also added the wiki page for Wireghost for your reference!

v2.2.7 - #30: Digital Loots - 9/9/2025

- Added new Hacker to the Underworld Hub for recruitment

- Matrix data storage (Data Warehouse, Financial Node, etc) now all show a gold/gray loot icon to indicate files to download

- Improved display of exact border and state of BioScan Fields

- Added new option to disable auto-extraction if you dislike that (Options > Gameplay)

- Removed overlapping class icons in dialog info boxes for multi-class characters

- Fixed issue with some items in inventory not always selecting correctly

- Fixed issue with Contact services sometimes overlapping other parts of screen if there are enough

- Fixed bugs with some achievements not setting until after next mission

- Prevent use of Wireghost Skipjack with 0 AP

- Fixed deactivated cybernetic Synto Drip-Wire to be spinal instead of arms

- Fixed issue with Wireghost icon on multi-class screen (again)

- Fixed SFX on Laser Wires always firing whenever an enemy walked through

- Fixed issue with some effects from map area effects like White Noise not clearing correctly