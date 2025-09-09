Hey everyone!

Get ready to sail for the Lost Isle because the beginning of your journey has a date!

Early Access will release on September 23rd on Steam

You will have access to PvP and PvE servers and experience the mass multiplayer gameplay of Lost Isle, where alliances and your wit will be the key to survival!

Gather the raw materials, craft your weapons, and travel the mysterious island in search of the best items to make you the apex predator! But be careful, there will be hordes of dangerous monsters and even other players ready for you to take on with Lost Isle's innovative directional melee combat, where each swing can be fatal!