 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19914279 Edited 9 September 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Get ready to sail for the Lost Isle because the beginning of your journey has a date!

Early Access will release on September 23rd on Steam

You will have access to PvP and PvE servers and experience the mass multiplayer gameplay of Lost Isle, where alliances and your wit will be the key to survival!

Gather the raw materials, craft your weapons, and travel the mysterious island in search of the best items to make you the apex predator! But be careful, there will be hordes of dangerous monsters and even other players ready for you to take on with Lost Isle's innovative directional melee combat, where each swing can be fatal!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1531181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link