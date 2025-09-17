Commandos: Origins - Update 1.4

We've just released Update 1.4 for all available platforms, which includes several improvements like performance optimization, additional stat tracking UI elements and the option to disable the white circle around the active Commando.

Furthermore, Update 1.4 for Commandos: Origins includes many mission-specific fixes and further general bug fixes like VSync no longer causing screen tearing and motion blur settings now being applied correctly applied.

Additionally we have fixed an issue where the achievement trackers for "No Stone Left Unkilled" and "Knock Them Out With Kindness" were not tracking correctly and were not being unlocked within the in-game mission display.

Additionally, Commandos: Origins is now available on Xbox One and PlayStation®4.

For more details, please check out the full changelog below.

Table of Content

1) Additions/Adjustments

2) Crash Fixes

3) Mission-Specific Fixes

4) Multiplayer Fixes

5) UI/Settings Fixes

6) Other Fixes

7) Platform/Input Specific Fixes

8) Localization Fixes

1) Additions/Adjustments

Miscellaneous performance improvements.

[PS5/XboxSeries] Mouse & Keyboard support for consoles.

Added an indicator when using a gun, that shows when enemies are hit. When using the sniper rifle, an indicator has been added that shows when multiple enemies (up to 2) are hit at once.

Added an option in the general settings to disable having to press `”continue” on loading screens (both the normal loading screen and the quick loading screen).

Added an option to disable quest objective markers.

Added an option to disable the white circle that is displayed around the active commando.

Added additional stat-tracking UI elements in the mission selection panels.

2) Crash Fixes

Fixed a random crash when saving & loading in a multiplayer session after opening the harbor gate in mission 9 - Operation Aries.

3) Mission-Specific Fixes

Operation Daybreak (1) – Fixed an issue where three sticks of remote explosives were being displayed, although only one is actually present.

Operation Daybreak (1) – Fixed an issue where the overhead UI of the First Aid Kit was not being displayed.

Operation Daybreak (1) – Fixed an issue where the bolt cutter action hint did not disappear.

Operation Daybreak (1) – Fixed an issue where the possibility for the commando to get stuck if not killing any of the AI enemies.

Operation Falchion (2) – Fixed an issue where the objective “destroy or sabotage the measuring equipment” would revert back to “destroy the measuring equipment” after loading a save.

[PS5] Operation Falchion (2) – Fixed an issue where the client player would lose access to weapons & abilities after the host died and a previous save is loaded.

[PS5] Operation Falchion (2) – Fixed an issue where the measuring station table would still be highlighted after blowing up the measuring station.

Operation Nightfall (3) – [Multiplayer] Fixed an issue where the client would not be able to interact with sabotage objectives within a cross-play multiplayer session, after loading a save.

Operation Nightfall (3) – Fixed an issue where optional objective markers would not be displayed and updated correctly.

Operation Nightfall (3) – Fixed a pathfinding issue at the western building, related to a door.

Operation Nightfall (3) – Added a missing image within the “Hostile Snipers” tooltip.

Operation Nightfall (3) – Fixed an issue where allies were being counted as total enemies neutralized in the mission end statistic.

Operation Nightfall (3) – Updated the controls information for the interaction with stationary guns.

Operation Blindfold (6) – Removed collision in between some rocks and the cliffs within the water.

Operation Trident (8) – Fixed an issue where a door was marked as interactable even though it was not accessible.

Operation Trident (8) – Fixed an issue where Fisherman NPCs were not dying after being hit with the harpoon.

Operation Trident (8) – Fixed an issue where a door on a different height level was being displayed and therefore appeared to be hovering in mid air.

Operation Aries (9) – Fixed an issue where further progression was blocked after destroying the naval guns.

Operation Aries (9) – Fixed an issue where Soldiers below deck would get alarmed when killing an enemy on the top deck.

Operation Aries (9) – Fixed an issue where the AI would get teleported into the water after loading a save.

Operation Harbinger (10) – Fixed an issue where the AI could see commando footprints which were not within their view cone.

Operation Reunite (11) – Fixed an issue where a pole asset was duplicated.

Operation Wave Breaker (12) – Fixed an issue where the subtitles were not correctly aligned with the background of the subtitle UI.

Operation Guardian (13) – Fixed an issue where a door was marked as interactable even though it was not accessible.

Operation Guardian (13) – Fixed pathing issues that sometimes blocked the way down or up from the viewing platform.

Operation Guardian (13) – Fixed an issue where enemies were able to pass through a specific closed door (near where the research documents are located).

4) Multiplayer Fixes

Fixed a lag issue in cross-play multiplayer session, when the enemy AI is initializing a search for the commandos.

Fixed an issue where speech bubbles were not appearing for the client.

Fixed an issue where unit stances were not changeable during cross-play multiplayer sessions.

[XboxSeries] Fixed a desynchronization issue with commandos in cross-play multiplayer sessions, where commandos were visually offset from their actual position after loading a save.

Fixed an issue where commandos were unable to move after the client player controlled them via the gamepad after loading a save.

Fixed an issue where items could be picked up again when saving and loading while the item was being picked up, which created a duplicate.

Fixed an issue where displayed light sources sometimes differed between host and client.

Fixed enemy view cone sizes not changing for the client after day/night cycles.

Fixed an issue where Frag Grenade throws executed by the client were often not being processed.

Fixed an issue where harpoon charges disappeared after loading a save.

Fixed an issue in cross-play multiplayer sessions where the distract ability disappeared after loading a save.

[XboxSeries] Fixed an issue where the client would sometimes be stuck permanently in the group selection.

Fixed an issue where in a cross-play multiplayer session the abilities disappeared after loading a save.

Fixed an issue where Commandos were invisible to the client after loading a save.

5) UI/Settings Fixes

Fixed an issue where NPC Icons and Commando names could cover the minimap.

Fixed an issue where icons and other UI elements could cover the abilities selection wheel.

Fixed an issue where the “Motion Blur” setting would not being applied when enabled.

Fixed an issue where the Pause Menu and Mission Failed UI screen were displayed simultaneously.

Fixed an issue where the image of uncollected collectables was not greyed out.

Fixed an issue where the “Unsaved Changes” message appeared when leaving the settings menu even though no changes were made.

Fixed an issue where the UI indication of where a commando will move to for a ranged shot did not match the actual position he would go to.

6) Other Fixes

Fixed an issue where collectibles were sometimes not displayed within the collectables screen even though they were collected within the mission.

Fixed an issue where collectibles would sometimes get deleted after finishing a mission with a gamepad.

Fixed an issue where actions that were planned in Command Mode, but were currently out of range for the according commando, would not be executed. Now the commando will walk in range to do the planned action (like shooting an enemy).

Fixed an issue where the achievement trackers for "No Stone Left Unkilled" and "Knock Them Out With Kindness" were not tracking correctly and were not being unlocked within the in-game mission display.

Fixed an issue where the selection hitbox of dead enemies was too small and did not match their body shape when hovering over them.

Fixed an issue where Vsync would cause screen tearing.

Fixed an issue where the alarm would not trigger even though the AI visually called for the alarm.

Fixed issues with the display of ragdolls after incapacitated enemies were placed on objects.

Fixed an issue where Mechanics were unable to attack commandos after discovering them in bushes during searching.

Fixed an issue where Enemies would get stuck searching bushes/hideaways indefinitely after the commando crawled out of the bush while the enemy was searching it.

Fixed an issue where Smoke lures would land directly in front of the commando instead of being thrown correctly to the target location.

Fixed an issue where the "Small Talk” ability button was not appearing immediately after the Spy picked up a disguise.

Fixed an issue where the AI spotting commandos in vehicles was not calling the alarm.

Fixed an issue where the manually toggled view cone would always take display priority even though the commando may walk into another view cone which is currently filling up with cautiousness and should have priority of being displayed instead.

Fixed an issue where the animation of some gates was snapping immediately to their open state if being damaged.

Fixed: an issue where the Spy was not being able to distract enemies placed at stationary guns.

Fixed an issue where incapacitated gun crew members were not being replaced by other soldiers.

Fixed: Commandos not being able to change their stance while executing an order.

Fixed an issue where the Sapper was not being able to enter certain vehicles.

Fixed an issue where doors were needing 2 grenades instead of 1 to be destroyed.

Fixed an issue where the AI culling in buildings sometimes was not behaving as intended.

Fixed an issue where bullets from stationary guns were not reaching and not damaging commandos when they should be able to.

7) Platform/Input Specific Fixes

[Gamepad] Fixed an issue where the new game cutscene was not being skippable when playing with a gamepad.

[Gamepad] Fixed an issue where killing with the knife ability was not working correctly after switching between close combat abilities while using a gamepad.

