Probers and Probees, patch (6806) is live!



We changed a bunch of values when it comes to the economy of the store products and upgrades so please give it a go and let us know how this feels! (We will also revise the alien upgrades next) Starting a new save is advised!



Other than that some patch notes:



- Big Economy update for the store upgrade and product prices

- NPCs wont get into an infinite loop at the photobooth and they should sit correctly

- Alien not visible until actually spawned in

- Camera tool fixes

- Sign minigame fix

- Customer ragdoll at cash register resulting in infinite loop fix

- items can be re-placed on shelves

- Client cant delete cash register anymore

- Pump fuel button not overlaping with keypad anymore

- Customers wont get stuck at the pump at the end of the day anymore

- End of day screen is scrollable -> ultrawide support

- Exact fuel amount is registered as correct

- Easier to put stuff in bag



(the fix for the spaghetti monster humans is coming soon lmao. Unless you guys like it too much :D)



If you encounter bugs, report it on our Discord please!