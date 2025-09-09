Probers and Probees, patch (6806) is live!
We changed a bunch of values when it comes to the economy of the store products and upgrades so please give it a go and let us know how this feels! (We will also revise the alien upgrades next) Starting a new save is advised!
Other than that some patch notes:
- Big Economy update for the store upgrade and product prices
- NPCs wont get into an infinite loop at the photobooth and they should sit correctly
- Alien not visible until actually spawned in
- Camera tool fixes
- Sign minigame fix
- Customer ragdoll at cash register resulting in infinite loop fix
- items can be re-placed on shelves
- Client cant delete cash register anymore
- Pump fuel button not overlaping with keypad anymore
- Customers wont get stuck at the pump at the end of the day anymore
- End of day screen is scrollable -> ultrawide support
- Exact fuel amount is registered as correct
- Easier to put stuff in bag
(the fix for the spaghetti monster humans is coming soon lmao. Unless you guys like it too much :D)
If you encounter bugs, report it on our Discord please!
Beta Playtest - Hotfix (6806)
