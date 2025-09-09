 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19914128 Edited 9 September 2025 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Probers and Probees, patch (6806) is live!

We changed a bunch of values when it comes to the economy of the store products and upgrades so please give it a go and let us know how this feels! (We will also revise the alien upgrades next) Starting a new save is advised!

Other than that some patch notes:

- Big Economy update for the store upgrade and product prices
- NPCs wont get into an infinite loop at the photobooth and they should sit correctly
- Alien not visible until actually spawned in
- Camera tool fixes
- Sign minigame fix
- Customer ragdoll at cash register resulting in infinite loop fix
- items can be re-placed on shelves
- Client cant delete cash register anymore
- Pump fuel button not overlaping with keypad anymore
- Customers wont get stuck at the pump at the end of the day anymore
- End of day screen is scrollable -> ultrawide support
- Exact fuel amount is registered as correct
- Easier to put stuff in bag

(the fix for the spaghetti monster humans is coming soon lmao. Unless you guys like it too much :D)

If you encounter bugs, report it on our Discord please!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3911571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link