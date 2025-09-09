 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2 No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19914075 Edited 9 September 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Network Performance Improvements

  • Overall network performance has been greatly improved.

  • Expect lower latency, fewer sync issues, and smoother multiplayer sessions.

😱 Jumpscare System

  • Adjusted and optimized for a more immersive horror experience.

🚪 Interactive Objects

  • Doors, drawers, and other interactive objects now sync more smoothly across the network.

  • Animations feel more responsive and fluid.

👹 Enemy Behavior

  • Enemy AI network performance improved.

  • More stable and consistent movement/animations.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3266951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link