⚡ Network Performance Improvements
Overall network performance has been greatly improved.
Expect lower latency, fewer sync issues, and smoother multiplayer sessions.
😱 Jumpscare System
Adjusted and optimized for a more immersive horror experience.
🚪 Interactive Objects
Doors, drawers, and other interactive objects now sync more smoothly across the network.
Animations feel more responsive and fluid.
👹 Enemy Behavior
Enemy AI network performance improved.
More stable and consistent movement/animations.
Changed files in this update