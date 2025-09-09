 Skip to content
9 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

This patch adds mid-run saving and kingmaker balance.

A roadmap will be released shortly with details on what we're working on next :)

Patch #07 Changelog
  • Mid-run saving has been added
  • Additional strikes consume one stun each
  • Exterminator challenge not completing fixed
  • Acid does not trigger take damage effects
  • Thorn does not inflict damage after the owner dies
  • Final Strike Challenge: Deal 30 damage -> Deal 20 damage
  • Marble mirror bundle moved: Yellow -> Red
  • Clearspring opal bundle moved: Blue -> Yellow
  • Marble sword bundle moved: Yellow -> Red

Items changes:
  • New item: Frostbite Claws
  • New itemset: Bloodstone Pendant
  • Bramble Talisman: Removed
  • Vampire Cloak: Removed
  • Blackbriar Armor:
    [Whenever you take damage, gain 2 thorns] ->
    [Whenever you take damage, gain 1 thorns]
  • Granite Hammer:
    [On Hit: Convert 1 armor to 2 attack] ->
    [On Hit: Convert 1 armor to 1 attack]
  • Caustic Tome:
    [Countdown 3: Give the enemy 3 acid. If they don't have any armor, give them 5 poison instead] ->
    [Countdown 4: Give the enemy 4 acid. If they don't have any armor, give them 6 poison instead]
  • Clearspring Cloak:
    [Exposed: Remove all your status effects and gain 1 armor equal to stacks removed] ->
    [Exposed: Remove all your poison and gain 2 armor equal to stacks removed]
  • Explosive Fish:
    [Battle Start: Give the enemy 2 riptide] ->
    [Battle Start: Give the enemy 1 riptide. Whenever riptide triggers, deal 1 damage 2 times]
  • Sanguine Rose:
    [Whenever you restore health, restore 1 additional health. You can only equip 1 rose] ->
    [Whenever you restore health, increase health restored by 1. You can only equip 1 rose]
  • Lightning Rod:
    Whenever you skip your strike when stunned, gain 3 attack ->
    Whenever you skip your strike when stunned, gain 2 attack
  • King's Blade: Base attack 2 -> Base attack 3
  • Acidic Witherleaf: Base Speed 1 -> Base Speed 0
  • Serpent Mask: Base Attack 0 -> Base Attack 1
  • Rusted Plate: Added unique tag
  • Frostbite Greaves: Added water tag
