This patch adds mid-run saving and kingmaker balance.
A roadmap will be released shortly with details on what we're working on next :)
Patch #07 Changelog
- Mid-run saving has been added
- Additional strikes consume one stun each
- Exterminator challenge not completing fixed
- Acid does not trigger take damage effects
- Thorn does not inflict damage after the owner dies
- Final Strike Challenge:
Deal 30 damage-> Deal 20 damage
- Marble mirror bundle moved: Yellow -> Red
- Clearspring opal bundle moved: Blue -> Yellow
- Marble sword bundle moved: Yellow -> Red
Items changes:
- New item: Frostbite Claws
- New itemset: Bloodstone Pendant
- Bramble Talisman: Removed
- Vampire Cloak: Removed
- Blackbriar Armor:
[Whenever you take damage, gain 2 thorns]->
[Whenever you take damage, gain 1 thorns]
- Granite Hammer:
[On Hit: Convert 1 armor to 2 attack]->
[On Hit: Convert 1 armor to 1 attack]
- Caustic Tome:
[Countdown 3: Give the enemy 3 acid. If they don't have any armor, give them 5 poison instead]->
[Countdown 4: Give the enemy 4 acid. If they don't have any armor, give them 6 poison instead]
- Clearspring Cloak:
[Exposed: Remove all your status effects and gain 1 armor equal to stacks removed]->
[Exposed: Remove all your poison and gain 2 armor equal to stacks removed]
- Explosive Fish:
[Battle Start: Give the enemy 2 riptide]->
[Battle Start: Give the enemy 1 riptide. Whenever riptide triggers, deal 1 damage 2 times]
- Sanguine Rose:
[Whenever you restore health, restore 1 additional health. You can only equip 1 rose]->
[Whenever you restore health, increase health restored by 1. You can only equip 1 rose]
- Lightning Rod:
Whenever you skip your strike when stunned, gain 3 attack->
Whenever you skip your strike when stunned, gain 2 attack
- King's Blade: Base attack 2 -> Base attack 3
- Acidic Witherleaf: Base Speed 1 -> Base Speed 0
- Serpent Mask: Base Attack 0 -> Base Attack 1
- Rusted Plate: Added unique tag
- Frostbite Greaves: Added water tag
- Marbled sword moved bundle swampland yellow to swampland red
