9 September 2025 Build 19913835 Edited 9 September 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • XeSS support - replaced TSR. XeSS delivers better image quality and better performance even in native resolution.

  • XeSS Frame Generation support - for me on AMD GPU enabling it sometimes introduces occasional hitches, which I can fix by toggle frame gen on/off. Not sure if same issue will be on Nvidia GPUs. Otherwise works great with low latency and no visible ghosting, for my eyes at least.

  • XeSS Low Latency - automatically enabled when frame gen is on.

  • Darkened wood particles

  • Other small quality improvements

