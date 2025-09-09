Server Config File Changes

Important notice for server owners: this update converts the Config.json file into a more human-friendly format. For more details including why we changed this, pros/cons of the change, and how to revert (if necessary), please refer to this article in our docs:

New Config Documentation

Changelog

Gameplay Config

Added new server config file format with a variety of benefits.

Added "-NoLevelConfigOverrides" command-line flag to prevent per-level config overrides.

Added "-UseLegacyJsonGameplayConfig" command-line flag to prevent config file conversion.

Added "-LogGameplayConfig" command-line flag to log all gameplay config overrides.

Singleplayer advanced settings menu now uses documentation as tooltips.

Added

Zombie footstep audio and an accompanying volume slider in the audio menu. (*special thanks below)

Instanced foliage uniform scale option to more efficiently pack instances. This is experimentally enabled on the PEI grass and should improve foliage rendering performance.

Per-level max texture size to include in static batching atlas (Batching_Max_Texture_Size).

Level options to help with overriding clouds with custom particle systems.

Interactability_RewardItem_Origin property to override "dropper" object's item state.

Support for Steam "run" URLs changing server while game is already running.

TextFormat FlagValues option for NPC math rewards.

Separate gun eject casing after shooting option from gun action.

Placeable options to override explosion effect transform.

Two landmarks on Washington hinting at an upcoming map.

Changed

Foliage editor remove baked or remove manually-placed foliage modes can be enabled independently.

Non-craftable links in the selected item popup are faded similar to the crafting menu.

Use 2D Scope Overlay option in gameplay config no longer applies to players with dual-render scopes enabled.

Support underwater near-clip-plane mask in levels with more than 16 water volumes.

Vehicle AdditionalTransparentSections supports MaterialIndex and AllMaterials similar to other material properties.

Impact grenades can opt-in to destroy on impact on client (Explode_On_Impact_Destroy_On_Client), enabled for vanilla.

Translations for workshop files are now loaded even if base game translation is missing.

Fixed

Restored player culling from 3.25.7.0 after fixing teleport-related bugs. (Thanks WawaEgo!)

Unable to set airdrop legacy ID without spawn: prefix. (Thanks ArmstrongReal!)

Level stuck loading if mod used Carepackage script to spawn barricade while loading. (Thanks ardaakbulut!)

Widened spawn table percentage label to prevent truncating percentage symbol. (Thanks WW-TC!)

Unable to paint trees in previously empty grid cells. (Thanks CPL!)

Several hats with mythical starting yaw off by 90 degrees. (Thanks Ozgulsefer3!)

Potential cause of a housing planner bug when using IMGUI. (Thanks TSB!)

Inactivate oven preventing crafting using nearby ovens. (Thanks TrueNinjafrog!)

Server-side bullet line-of-sight test using too-recent origin point. (Thanks KtoemYsw and "Kubusiek8 (hehe xd)")

Removed an outdated/unnecessary engine library. (Thanks GazziFX!)

Log performance warning when raising chat history length. (Thanks TSB, BoomViz, and Zombs-R-Cute!)

Sight zoom flicker when toggling tactical attachment. (Thanks hyjhkt!)

Raise housing planner placement rate limit. (Thanks TSB!)

Safezones and friendly sentries prevent detonator use. (Thanks yzdjmm!)

Default engine RPM increase/decrease rate to -1 (disabled), fixing some physically-accurate engine setups. (Thanks ZoliWorks!)

Vehicle swap seat response only partially handling invalid seat index. (Thanks Ghosticollis!)

Level stuck loading if NPC's equipped item had misconfigured animations. (Thanks Flodo!)

Explosion traps not applying any self damage when barricade armor multiplier is zero. (Thanks yzdjmm!)

Checkbox order of value change inconsistency with IMGUI breaking item inspect menu. (Thanks TSB!)

Zombie faces leaking onto the rest of their head. (Thanks DiFFoZ!)

Apply a small forward boost after exiting a ladder to help mitigate climbing issues with low air acceleration. (Thanks KingSlayer2228!)

Enable doppler effect in project (was turned off for unknown reasons, but seems to work fine). (Thanks mewshindo!)

Tightened server-side barricade hit validation bounds check. (Thanks blaze!)

Exception when modhooks tried triggering explosions or setting object state while level is loading.

Prevent effects from spawning nested effects during pool preload.

Zombie Footsteps Special Thanks

Credit to the Limestone team for their determination in adding zombie footsteps. They innovated a clever workaround using the Particle System Collision Audio component. However, we felt a built-in implementation was necessary for performance and consistency between maps.