9 September 2025 Build 19913804 Edited 9 September 2025 – 16:19:03 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

Server Config File Changes

Important notice for server owners: this update converts the Config.json file into a more human-friendly format. For more details including why we changed this, pros/cons of the change, and how to revert (if necessary), please refer to this article in our docs:

New Config Documentation

Changelog

Gameplay Config

  • Added new server config file format with a variety of benefits.

  • Added "-NoLevelConfigOverrides" command-line flag to prevent per-level config overrides.

  • Added "-UseLegacyJsonGameplayConfig" command-line flag to prevent config file conversion.

  • Added "-LogGameplayConfig" command-line flag to log all gameplay config overrides.

  • Singleplayer advanced settings menu now uses documentation as tooltips.

Added

  • Zombie footstep audio and an accompanying volume slider in the audio menu. (*special thanks below)

  • Instanced foliage uniform scale option to more efficiently pack instances. This is experimentally enabled on the PEI grass and should improve foliage rendering performance.

  • Per-level max texture size to include in static batching atlas (Batching_Max_Texture_Size).

  • Level options to help with overriding clouds with custom particle systems.

  • Interactability_RewardItem_Origin property to override "dropper" object's item state.

  • Support for Steam "run" URLs changing server while game is already running.

  • TextFormat FlagValues option for NPC math rewards.

  • Separate gun eject casing after shooting option from gun action.

  • Placeable options to override explosion effect transform.

  • Two landmarks on Washington hinting at an upcoming map.

Changed

  • Foliage editor remove baked or remove manually-placed foliage modes can be enabled independently.

  • Non-craftable links in the selected item popup are faded similar to the crafting menu.

  • Use 2D Scope Overlay option in gameplay config no longer applies to players with dual-render scopes enabled.

  • Support underwater near-clip-plane mask in levels with more than 16 water volumes.

  • Vehicle AdditionalTransparentSections supports MaterialIndex and AllMaterials similar to other material properties.

  • Impact grenades can opt-in to destroy on impact on client (Explode_On_Impact_Destroy_On_Client), enabled for vanilla.

  • Translations for workshop files are now loaded even if base game translation is missing.

Fixed

  • Restored player culling from 3.25.7.0 after fixing teleport-related bugs. (Thanks WawaEgo!)

  • Unable to set airdrop legacy ID without spawn: prefix. (Thanks ArmstrongReal!)

  • Level stuck loading if mod used Carepackage script to spawn barricade while loading. (Thanks ardaakbulut!)

  • Widened spawn table percentage label to prevent truncating percentage symbol. (Thanks WW-TC!)

  • Unable to paint trees in previously empty grid cells. (Thanks CPL!)

  • Several hats with mythical starting yaw off by 90 degrees. (Thanks Ozgulsefer3!)

  • Potential cause of a housing planner bug when using IMGUI. (Thanks TSB!)

  • Inactivate oven preventing crafting using nearby ovens. (Thanks TrueNinjafrog!)

  • Server-side bullet line-of-sight test using too-recent origin point. (Thanks KtoemYsw and "Kubusiek8 (hehe xd)")

  • Removed an outdated/unnecessary engine library. (Thanks GazziFX!)

  • Log performance warning when raising chat history length. (Thanks TSB, BoomViz, and Zombs-R-Cute!)

  • Sight zoom flicker when toggling tactical attachment. (Thanks hyjhkt!)

  • Raise housing planner placement rate limit. (Thanks TSB!)

  • Safezones and friendly sentries prevent detonator use. (Thanks yzdjmm!)

  • Default engine RPM increase/decrease rate to -1 (disabled), fixing some physically-accurate engine setups. (Thanks ZoliWorks!)

  • Vehicle swap seat response only partially handling invalid seat index. (Thanks Ghosticollis!)

  • Level stuck loading if NPC's equipped item had misconfigured animations. (Thanks Flodo!)

  • Explosion traps not applying any self damage when barricade armor multiplier is zero. (Thanks yzdjmm!)

  • Checkbox order of value change inconsistency with IMGUI breaking item inspect menu. (Thanks TSB!)

  • Zombie faces leaking onto the rest of their head. (Thanks DiFFoZ!)

  • Apply a small forward boost after exiting a ladder to help mitigate climbing issues with low air acceleration. (Thanks KingSlayer2228!)

  • Enable doppler effect in project (was turned off for unknown reasons, but seems to work fine). (Thanks mewshindo!)

  • Tightened server-side barricade hit validation bounds check. (Thanks blaze!)

  • Exception when modhooks tried triggering explosions or setting object state while level is loading.

  • Prevent effects from spawning nested effects during pool preload.

Zombie Footsteps Special Thanks

Credit to the Limestone team for their determination in adding zombie footsteps. They innovated a clever workaround using the Particle System Collision Audio component. However, we felt a built-in implementation was necessary for performance and consistency between maps.

Changed files in this update

