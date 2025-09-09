- Added new music for midboss fights
- Increased spawn rate for Great Rune Stones
- Rearranged the starting chests in boss rushes so all items fit in the chests correctly with a complete Collection
- Fixed one loading screen tip missing text
- Fixed softlock when clicking "Back to menu" multiple times in Collection
- Fixed Crestfallen Knight trying to block the damage over time effect from Nonstop Nightmare
- Crestfallen Knight now removes the Nonstop Nightmare damage over time effect when surrendering
- Fixed homing projectiles choosing invalid targets
- Inventory now auto-closes if open while switching floors in a boss rush
- Fixed enemies rarely spawning at the map origin
- Fixed starting the Celestial Acolytes battle at an angle after defeating the Crestfallen Knight in the "Lateralus" challenge
- Fixed softlock when pausing during transitions to the game-end screen
- Fixed the intro cutscene for Bone Stealer getting desynced in some cases
