 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19913781 Edited 9 September 2025 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added new music for midboss fights
  • Increased spawn rate for Great Rune Stones
  • Rearranged the starting chests in boss rushes so all items fit in the chests correctly with a complete Collection
  • Fixed one loading screen tip missing text
  • Fixed softlock when clicking "Back to menu" multiple times in Collection
  • Fixed Crestfallen Knight trying to block the damage over time effect from Nonstop Nightmare
  • Crestfallen Knight now removes the Nonstop Nightmare damage over time effect when surrendering
  • Fixed homing projectiles choosing invalid targets
  • Inventory now auto-closes if open while switching floors in a boss rush
  • Fixed enemies rarely spawning at the map origin
  • Fixed starting the Celestial Acolytes battle at an angle after defeating the Crestfallen Knight in the "Lateralus" challenge
  • Fixed softlock when pausing during transitions to the game-end screen
  • Fixed the intro cutscene for Bone Stealer getting desynced in some cases

Changed files in this update

Depot 3247694
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link