Hello everyone,



It's probably my 10th build today. Thanks to the help of a coder friend that plays the game, I may have been able to fix the broken saves.

We ran this test on mutliple Steam accounts, with different saves, and it worked out every time.



The patch is simple, open the broken saves, and you'll be met with a warning black screen and the message "Your save failed to load! Do you want to try and recover it?"



Just follow instructions, click once or twice, and create a new save. This new save will work and you will keep your progression.



Thanks for your patience,



MisterMaya