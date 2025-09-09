September 9 Update
1. Revised descriptions for certain achievements
2. Fixed a bug where victory was granted before the boss was fully defeated
3. Daily Challenge achievements for World First and Top 3 rankings will now be calculated after all daily challenges are settled
