Major 9 September 2025 Build 19913752 Edited 9 September 2025 – 16:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I’ve always planned to add limited mod support to the game, and with this update, it’s finally here! To ensure stability and avoid major bugs, the first release of modding focuses only on the Ship Builder. More modding features will be added in future updates.

New in this version:

  • Mod support introduced – starting with Ship Builder.

  • Steam Workshop integration for easy sharing and downloading.

  • Titan Ship Rewards Rebalanced – Titan ships are no longer free; instead, you’ll earn credit rewards for completing story missions.

  • Various bug fixes and improvements.

If you encounter any bugs or have feedback, I’d love to hear from you!

