Hello, Travelers!

It’s been a while since our last patch, but there’s a good reason for that: we’ve been cooking up the biggest-ever post-launch update for Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, version 1.1. And you know what? The update is now live!

As this update is very special, we again teamed up with the one and only WolfheartFPS to bring you a video overview of the new patch. If you want to see an RPG pro going through all the new stuff, you’re in for a treat. Enjoy the special behind-the-scenes look!

We’ve also prepared a brand-new overview trailer for version 1.1! Watch it here:

And if you prefer the text version, you can find it below! But first, let’s start with a quick intro!

We know many of you have been waiting for this to arrive, and we want to thank you for your patience and all the amazing support you've provided up to this point. We have been reading all of your comments, reviews and community posts - while we often do not have time to be very active, you can be more than sure that we are reading everything very carefully. Our team is also fully devoted to making sure we will upgrade the Tainted Grail experience for all of you as much as we can. After all, your support made it all possible, and we could not be happier with the reception of Tainted Grail!

So, this update is BIG! We bundled up pretty much all of the most popular requests/feedback and added a lot from our side. Our team worked quite hard on everything, so we really hope you will enjoy your visit to Avalon! You can find full patch notes later down the update, but here are some highlights!

New Game Plus (NG+),

transmog system,

various Forlorn Swords (Act 3) fixes and content additions (including much more loot to find everywhere, and 3 new caves),

third-person perspective camera improvements,

late-game console stability improvements,

new Qrko (the cute pet) forms, including a mount and a summon,

origin potion crafting recipe,

new weapons and armor sets,

3 new dungeons, 6 new quests. A lot of other quest fixes, new rewards, dungeon redesign etc.,

a bunch of visual and audio updates all around (in-game, UI, etc.),

new enemy sound effects and a few extra tracks by Dzivia,

TONS of bug fixes and rebalancing all over the place,

and many, maaaany more (see the full list below).

Just before we proceed to the patch notes, a special feature: community mods!

As you might know, we’ve recently shared our internal modding tools for Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. Some of you have already started getting passionate about it, and we want to appreciate that! Starting from today, every now and then, we’ll be featuring some cool community-made mods for the game. Today’s duo was made by jondnoj :

Custom Difficulty, to tweak the difficulty level of various game features to your liking (Nexus Mods page here ).

Damage Numbers, to know exactly how hard you hit them (Nexus Mods page here ).

Big thank you to everyone who tries modding our game! We believe Tainted Grail is THE GAME to be modded, and we’re talking about tons of various strange ways to twist the game, make it more enjoyable, fun, and unusual. Don’t hesitate to let your imagination go free!

Now, time for the full patch notes!

Most Requested:

New Game Plus The entire world is reset. You can complete the game with new choices You lose your: King’s Power, learned recipes, quests, keys and readable items. Everything else is kept. Your armor is debuffed for each NG+ level. Enemies are stronger and have higher status resistances. All items found and crafted are stronger and rewards are improved. A couple of enemies will drop more loot.

Lots of fixes and improvements to the 3rd act of the game, along with new content as well. Details below.

[Transmog] A new transmogrification feature is now available at the handcrafting station (no charge at the player's home). You can now change the visual appearance of your items to any discovered style in the game (for the same types of items).

Added origin potion recipe to Helled's sanctum from the alchemist questline.

Added an unread status marker to readable items to clearly indicate which ones have not been read yet. (All readables in your inventory will be assumed read)

The journal now has more than 120 entries about NPC characters, along with new lore entries. Most of them apply retroactively.

Added new dialogues for Kvorr and Black Annis for players whose attempts for a new pet did not work out too well for them lost their hand

Qrko - your pet has received a couple of new practical tricks for you to try out.

[FPP] Headbobbing has been added. You can enable it in your game settings.

[TPP] Improved spine IK in TPP so that the player does not hunch over as much while traveling. A blend was also added for actions such as bow draw to prevent instant snapping.

Added alphabetical sorting for items and fixed an issue where identical items did not appear next to each other after certain sorts.

Added bulk options for items in shops and stashes.

[Optim] Significant RAM optimizations that should improve late-game stability on consoles. We’re also working on another console stability optimization, which will be released once it’s ready.

New Items:

[SPOILERS] A peek at some new items. We leave the rest for you to find.

Mage Ring: Ring of Reduced Conjuration – Summons block 20% less mana. Amulet: Pendant of Endless Study – Increases Spell Power by 1% for each character level you have. Amulet: Witchglass – All negative status effects are 50% stronger on your enemies. All negative status effects are 50% weaker on you, but last 100% longer. Amulet: Sanguine Heart – Bleed you apply has 100% increased duration, but deals 50% less damage. Gem: Smouldering Wrath – Critical hits light your weapon on fire for 5 s, increasing its damage by 15% and burning enemies.

Melee Armor: Ripper’s Jacket – Increases parry window when dual-wielding weapons. Blocking costs 80% less stamina when dual-wielding. 1h Axe: Titanium Tonic – Increases physical damage by 1% per missing health point. Gem: Gambit Scale – All damage received is applied over 4s instead of instantly. Back: Stoneback Cloak – Instantly regenerates all of your stamina when returning from Overexertion.

Archers Light Bow: Assassin's Bow – Attacks have a 10% chance to Blind. Sneak attacks have an 80% chance to Blind. Heavy Bow: Harrowbend – Using this bow does not cost any stamina. Missing a target results in maximum Overexertion.

Stealth Dagger: Quiet Death – Deals 200% increased backstab damage. Armor: Ashwalker Boots – Your footsteps produce no sound.

Hybrid Back: Harness of Inverse Rite – When you hit an enemy with a melee attack, your next ranged attack has 66% increased damage. When you hit an enemy with a ranged attack, your next melee attack has 66% increased damage. Armor: Hexgrip Vambraces – Increases physical damage by 50% of your Spell Power. Amulet: Triskelion Core – Your Max Health is equal to your Max Stamina. Your Max Stamina is equal to your Max Mana. Your Max Mana is equal to your Max Health.



Missing recipes for some armor and coatings have been added to their recipe books. These books were also added to new sources, so that even if you sold the recipe book, it will be available to you.

Gameplay:

Players' armor is now hard-capped at 95%.

[NERF] We have removed pretty much all gain of crit chance from items in the game. It was too easy to get to 100% and broke the NG+ balancing. All nerfed items' upgrade level will be reset, and resources spent will be returned to you.

Coatings effect should scale with an Item Level (previously, only duration was scaled up).

New enemies have been introduced in Womb of Máthair.

New enemies have been introduced in Mountain Ice Cave.

A new enemy, the Skeleton Knight, has been added.

Added additional enemies to some Forlorn Dungeons.

Improved combat with Bodil in the Enter the Void quest.

Fixed skill Imbibed by the Alchemy sometimes generating errors and not applying the duration correctly

Fixed First Blood skill description.

Fixed Carnage skill description.

Fixed Charged Cantrip skill increasing all Critical Chances.

Fixed Unstoppable Rage skill description and increased value 0.5% > 1%.

Fixed Clair's Pen Wand effect not being increased by the Wand Mastery and Wand Overcharge skills.

Fixed Archdruid's Amulet wrongly calculating Max Mana in its description

Fixed the Worn Sentinel Shield effect.

Fixed Sunfire Shortsword and Tidepiercer shooting multiple projectiles with one attack.

Some AoE spells now take the height of an enemy into hit or miss calculations.

Increased damage dealt by enemies in Forlorn Swords.

Increased damage dealt by tier 5 and 6 bows.

Nerfed the damage and decreased the mana cost of the Scorching Blaze spell.

Changed Amberstride, Sapphire Weave and Eternal Guardian Seal Relics to increase stats by a percentage, instead of a flat value.

Lowered Endless Pursuit Relic proc chance 50%>30%, but greatly increased the accuracy of the duplicated arrows, making it more reliable to use.

Added Summon Sir Gawain and Summon Sir Bertilak spells to Tomb of Sir Gawain.

Horse movement in third person has been modified.

Rebalanced Agile Hunter and Rabbit Juice potions.

Rebalanced Archdruid's Set.

Rebalanced Spellslinger Set.

Rebalanced Nightstalker Set.

Rebalanced Royal Set.

Rebalanced Spell Gorger Wand effect gains per Item Level.

Increased The Stag’s Defiance shield damage 12-16>24-33.

Lowered Revenant's Ribcage effect gain per item level 2%>1%.

Lowered Queen's Protector Crown effect gain per item level 2%>1%.

Fixed Lucky Amulet having an unintended effect on NPCs' block behaviour.

Fixed some keywords not showing their descriptions.

Removed the slight camera offset when drawing a bow in TPP.

New model, animations and behaviours for Big Corpse Eater miniboss.

New animations and improved behaviours for the Giant Boss.

Fixed the Ancient Beholder enemy so it has correct attack ranges and doesn’t remain idle during combat.

Arrows should now properly appear on equipped Robbie's Bow.

Stagfather should now rotate correctly in combat.

[Summons] Hero Summons should properly restore King's Soul.

[Summons] Hero Summons shouldn't deal damage to the hero from their ranged attacks.

The boss arena in Stonewarden’s Vault has been improved.

In Giants’ Barrow, an exploit allowing players to attack enemies from an unreachable rock has been fixed.

Lowered the weight of tools.

Rebalanced Plague Warden NPCs.

Rebalanced Forlorn Corpse Eaters.

Quests:

Yvain and Maggot should reappear and stop disappearing.

Talk option shouldn't always be available at the fueled bonfire even if no dialogue is available.

Revamped the Stonewarden ending mission: Added new dialogues and choices that determine the conclusion of the guild’s quest. As a reward, Darv'hanr will teach the player how to craft a unique set of armor.

Sveinn Tribe – The player may encounter these quest givers while exploring the Sveinn fortress: Love That Lingers – Vragi died during a hunting trip, yet his soul cannot pass on. Now bound as a restless spirit, he asks the player for help to finally move on. Kindred Curse – H’jarn abandoned the hunt long ago, haunted by the fear that the curse afflicting Sveinn hunters will claim him as it did his brother. Flesh of the Forest – After resolving his personal troubles, Atli once again seeks the player’s aid. The sap of rare fleshtrees holds potent healing and strengthening properties—resources he desperately needs to treat his tribe’s wounded.

Úlfr Tribe – These quests can be started by speaking with NPCs in the living quarters beneath the Úlfr tribe’s fortress: There Was Light Before – Kord asks the player to visit the grave of his father, the would-be chieftain of the tribe. Looming Shadows – Halvor seeks to learn more about giants and their worship, pursuing knowledge of the lost tribes of Oighreata and Gunnvaldr. For the Silent – Katla has been forbidden from visiting her mother, who lies in a deep stone sleep. (This quest will be locked if the player has already completed the Úlfr storyline.)

Added Quest Rewards: Blood for Blood Healer Instinct. Drofa will now give the player relics based on the dialogue choices they make The Breach, Heart Turns to Stone Hollow Blessings

Fixed interaction with the Necromancer in the Forlorn Swords region.

Fixed quest markers and reworked the logic of the Light Reading quest.

Some quest markers should update (disappear/appear/move) immediately (they required save and load or manual refresh).

Morgen's chest will now appear in the correct location.

Fixed an issue in the Blood for Blood quest where cultists killed before accepting the quest did not count toward the required total.

Fixed an issue in the Blood for Blood quest where the player could complete it without taking any action.

The Breach – reporting to Barlaam will now complete the quest instead of failing it

Beor's shop will now be available if the player had previously rejected him.

Fixed an issue in the dialogue with Cinnamonsage where, if the player was invited inside his house, the dialogue would not reflect it.

Fae in Unholy Matrimony quest should attack the player instead of waiting for the hero.

Fixed portal for quest Omen in Flesh.

Fixed an issue where Hob would give the player infinite Memory Shards when spoken to in the Forlorn Swords region.

Perceval should be able to talk to the hero even after receiving instant damage, not staying in an undefined state until reloaded.

Hunting for Wyrddeer shouldn't self-complete after night ends.

Attacking Stag Father before talking with him no longer corrupts quest progress

Chatterblade will no longer speak during dialogue with other characters.

Fixed the subtitles display issue for some Chatterblade lines.

Implemented progression for Tiernan's shop.

Fixed the incorrect progression of the Shadow of the Horns quest that occurred if the player bypassed Odran.

Fixed an interaction concerning a ghost residing in a certain piece of armor.

Quest Flow Fixes:

Replaced placeholder text and improved objective flow in the Restoring Order quest series.

Head Hunting quests in the Horns of the South region.

Hollow Blessings quest.

Improved dialogue flow for Brother Crispus.

Fixed logic for dialogue options with Kvorr in the A Pebble in a Pit quest.

Improved the flow of the initial conversation with Fearghas.

Improved the flow of certain conversations with Eda, located in Cuanacht’s Farmlands.

Fixed the conversation flow with the Custodian of Sagremor’s Castle.

Fixed the conversation flow with Sine.

Improved the flow of choices during the final dialogue of the game.

Improved the flow of dialogue with Deirdre while completing her quest.

Minor Quest Improvements:

Added missing objectives and markers to the quest The Breach.

Fixed trackers and improved objective descriptions in the quest God’s Cure.

Huld will no longer mention the village’s problems if Sveinn’s main quest has already been completed.

Added retroactive completion for the quest The Long Defeat.

Denholm will no longer disappear in front of the player when handing him the Menhir Rites.

Fixed quest marker in The Forked Path so it now points the player to the correct NPC.

Kedrun will no longer stand up after the player leaves.

Added an objective to the quest Heart Turns to Stone and moved Olf outdoors, closer to his sleeping brethren.

Improved quest markers in Healer Instinct .

Improved quest markers in A Pebble in a Pit.

Improved quest markers for the Unholy Matrimony quest.

Claire's Dream narrator should continue the story after save and load.

His Heart Was Greener Than Mine quest progression fix

The player can no longer use Beor’s bed while he is wounded and lying on it.

While visiting the tavern in the Fishing Village, the player may encounter Randell and Noll debating what constitutes “Excalibur.” Listening to their conversation now grants proficiency gains.

Reworked quest markers in the White Stone quest.

Made it so that it is impossible to fumble crafting the Ear Necklace quest item.

World:

Enemies and NPCs in the open world now feel more alive, with improved behaviors.

The geometry of Eira's and Frig’s dungeons have changed and new tunnels have been added.

Added three brand new caves in the Forlorn Swords area. Gunnvaldr Ancestral Cave Crimson Cave Remors' Caves

Rooms of Bonemask's Cave have been improved and extended.

The Gates of Knowledge dungeon has been reworked.

In A Clean, Well-Lighted Place, an exploit that allowed players to jump onto a collider during the boss fight has been fixed, and a loot tunnel that unlocks after defeating the boss has been added.

In Vigdis & Egill’s House, the basement where Vigdis lives has been rearranged.

In Elevator Pass, a lever has been added at the lower section of the level to call the elevator.

In Grotto Of The First Men, the miniboss arena has been expanded, and new resting spots with a campfire have been added.

In Ulfr Village, terrain tweaks have been made.

In Wretched Hideout, vegetation has been added and some blocking elements on the floor have been removed.

Hrafn will now work in the forge alongside Stron'ner.

Fixed a cliff's geometry in Perched Cave and smoothed the terrain near the water.

In Mine, non-interactive beds have been replaced with interactive ones, and an exploit near the grate has been removed.

In Mine, new enemies have been added, along with additional loot and a new room containing a bed and a crafting station.

The boss fight arena in Lands of the Hunt has been changed to create more space.

Grotto of the First Men, the level entrance has been reworked.

Fixed an issue with the crane that could be exploited to break the boss fight in Remors' Cave .

In Cave by the Cliff, safeguards have been added to prevent enemies from walking into the rocks.

Near Theud Village, minor visual improvements have been made to the path.

Added alchemy station in Heledd's Sanctum.

Added a crafting table in Kvorr's camp.

Blacksmith stations and alchemy stations were added to some houses in Forlorn Swords.

improved landscape texture painting in the entire Forlorn Swords region.

Added an alchemy station in Stigr’s House and Dolf’s Hut.

Added Loot:

The Forlorn Swords have been populated with the amount of loot you have come to expect from the previous two regions. The majority of added loot will be retroactive.

Scattered new sets of Tribefolk armor for each of the remaining Dal Riata tribes across the region and their villages.

Grotto of the First Men

Dødheimsgard

Gawain's Crypt

Mine Pass

Old Wyrdstone Mine

Cave by the Cliff

Perched Cave

Cobalt Cave

Mountain Ice Cave

Frozen Cave

Frozen Realm

Stonewarden’s Vault

Womb of Máthair

Warrior Grave

Gates of Knowledge

Tomb of Sir Gawain, Tomb of Sir Galahad

Giants' Barrow

A Clean, Well-Lighted Place

The Weaver’s Sanctum

Stonewarden’s Hearth

Stonewarden’s Vault

Environment Art:

Enhanced environment art in the following dungeons:

A Clean, Well-Lighted Place

Warrior Grave

Shrine Cellars

Elevator Pass (both)

Barrow Of The Horned Shadow

Coldreach

Pictish Hideout

Dødheimsgard

Cave by the Cliff

Frozen Realm

Remors' Cave

Giants’ Barrow

Old Wyrdstone Mine

Stonewarden’s Vault

Minor World Fixes:

Fixed a hole in the wall in Coldreach

Fixed geometry in King's Threat that could cause the player to get stuck in the rocks in the final room.

In Stonewarden’s Vault, a hole near the stairs has been patched

Cave by the Cliff, collision issues have been fixed

In Warrior Grave, a non-interactive shield has been replaced with an interactive one

Hostile NPCs will no longer wander into Govannon

In Stonewarden’s Hearth, collision at the end of the level has been improved.

Fixed terrain holes and navmesh in Shrine Cellars (the enemy should no longer get stuck during combat)

Fixed navmesh in ElevatorPass

Fixed navmesh in Clean, Well-Lighted Place

Fixed navmesh in Captain’s Quarters.

Fixed Killing Planes in The Frozen Realm.

Technical:

Fixed the disappearance of precipitation at the Wyrd barrier.

Added a collider to the grail pedestal, changed the lighting.

A portal's render queue was changed so that it does not render above VFX.

Bonfires should be correctly placed on top of some rocks.

Enemies shouldn't sometimes freeze when running away from them.

Invisible enemies should become visible on death if killed in an invisible state.

Textures optimization.

[TPP] Switching player perspective no longer re-equips all items that are currently equipped. This fixes the “loss” of HP on changing perspective.

Performance optimizations for the main gameplay update loop.

Fixed an issue where resting after being stopped by wyrdness would advance time by a couple of decades, which could eventually break the game as you reached year 9999. Saves broken this way should now be available again.

Fixed missing corpse loot after loading a save that was created instantly after the fight.

[Consoles] Fixed game locking up with controllers constantly vibrating.

Audio:

Added additional audio and locomotion sounds for the following enemies: Wyrdspirit, Red Cap, Grindylow, Zombie, Skeleton, Corpse Eater, and Red Death. Enemies should now be audible when approaching the player from behind.

Fixed Frostbitten Warrior polearm hit sound.

Added new licensed music tracks - created by Dzivia.

Re-recorded voice-overs: Breandan.

Changed voice-overs post-production: Fearghas, Odran, Vrann, Alisa, Duncan.

Added missing elevator audio in Forlorn Swords.

Introduced new ambiences in several dungeons in Forlorn Swords.

Graphics:

Winter Crone's wrath, small explosions will not cause camera shake anymore.

Cold explosions graphical tweaks.

Refreshed the appearance of hero HUD bars.

Updated icons for item tabs to improve visual clarity.

Added solid background to crafting ingredient slots.

Fixed an issue where a corpse in the Forlorn region was missing part of its legs.

Fixed an issue where certain elements of the male version of Perceval's Headpiece were not displaying correctly.

Sir Vast's texture has been updated to give him a more undead appearance.

Nightstalker's Gloves are now visible in FPP.

Fixed slow walking animations for Wyrdstalker.

Tweaks in the position of the magic VFX in hand.

Fixed broken idle animations in some enemies

Fixed the cut waterfall in Cuanacht.

Added foam and particles to the river end in HoS.

Changed how reflections work on water in the open world for better visuals.

Added animations to hero bars and wyrdpower.

Fixed bounds of flying rocks in some dungeons

Fixed Red Spectral Sword's appear/disappear effects.

Added effects to player hp/mana/stamina/wyrdpower bars.

UI:

A large batch of fixes for issues related to rebinding, especially when you use multiple controllers.

Mouse and keyboard are now properly supported on consoles.

Added immune status icons to indicate which statuses an enemy is immune to.

Added icons to indicate if an enemy is resistant or vulnerable to a status.

Refreshed main character HUD bars.

Better organization of buttons on the Title Screen UI for a cleaner layout.

Fixed the incorrect position of the Hero in Character Sheet Status UI.

You can now change the default perspective for mounted travel in the settings.

Fixed upgrade costs not refreshing properly in Sharpening and Weight Reduction.

Fixed 3D quest marker appearing in the Quest Log UI.

Added notification merging to reduce the number of messages displayed on screen.

Popups no longer display a separator line if no title is present.

Added an info message to the Mod Manager UI when no mods are available.

Fixed an issue where some parts of the clock couldn’t be selected in the Resting UI.

Fixed weapon comparison bug using off-hand instead of main hand.

Added a notification when a crafting ingredient is returned to the inventory.

[Controllers] It was impossible to remove the chosen ingredient from the cooking.

Fixed ingredient quantity not updating correctly when using a talent that returns ingredients after crafting.

Unified gamepad controls for tab navigation across all UI panels, excluding item list tab changes in the Bag UI.

Added pagination to recipe book tooltips for correct recipe description display.

Added a missing description for one of the Duel Knight Capes.

Fixed inaccurate max armor weight display in the Equipment UI; values now properly reflect scenarios where ArmorWeightMultiplier is 0%.

Misc:

Queen Bee should correctly light up her wings during combat.

"Paused" label in cutscenes now appears on top to avoid confusion in rare cases.

Unified the Skip prompt in Credits with the one used in cutscenes.

Added 3D Gamma setting while changing brightness in-game.

Fixed the silent elevator in Forlorn Swords.

Robbie's Bow - Fixed issue with animation synchronization.

Eyvor - Fixed animation, now Eyvor looks at the hero during conversation.

Added new readables to the Gates of Knowledge dungeon.

Minor issues with NPC's rotation and target tracking have been resolved.

[Consoles] Fixed an issue preventing save slot names from being edited again.

And we probably missed some changes here and there, you’ll find while playing :)

And that’s it for today! We warned you that this update is going to be huge :D

If you’ve made it so far through the whole patch notes, we honestly admire your persistence. Now, feel free to download the update, boot up the game, try the new stuff, and tell us about your experiences with the patch 1.1. During the next few days, we’ll be keeping a closer look at your feedback and reports to identify any potential issues and fix them ASAP.

As always, thank you all so much for sticking with us and supporting us along the way! Rest assured, this is not the end of the story for Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. We still have a bunch of cool stuff in stock for you, but more about that later, when the time comes… Join our Discord server and follow the social media channels to stay updated; all of the links can be found on the game’s Steam page.

Cheers, and safe travels!

Questline / Awaken Realms team