9 September 2025 Build 19913621 Edited 9 September 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Big thanks to _Rlyeh for the bug report!

We've fixed the speedrun record text display on level 5, it wasn't showing the actual time before.. but now it's spot on and ready for those speedy completions!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3426091
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3426092
  • Loading history…
