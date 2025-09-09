Hi there,
I hope you're doing well! This is just a quick note to let you know that Prometheus Wept V0.648 is live, and that the patch notes will be available within the next 24 hours, hopefully sooner!
All the best,
Daithi
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update