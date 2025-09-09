 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19913336 Edited 9 September 2025 – 15:26:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Build 1.0.2 Updates:

- Fixed a bug where Mr. Husk would not freeze properly when viewed at resolutions above 1920x1080
- Improved consistency of his encounter across different monitors, refresh rates, and aspect ratios
- Minor stability improvements

Changed files in this update

