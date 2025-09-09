 Skip to content
Major 9 September 2025 Build 19913307 Edited 9 September 2025 – 16:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The wait is over, folks! Volume II of Through the Edges is OUT NOW!

New drama, new twists. Time to dive in!

  • Added Volume 2

  • 8 new achievements

  • Minor visual improvements

  • Various bug fixes

New Steam avatars

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3509461
