 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19913256 Edited 9 September 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all! Today's update is just a small patch to fix some bugs that were reported since the Prestige update.

  • Fixed Quarry frame causing crashes and memory consumption issues on desert worlds.

  • Fixed furnaces not working at full efficiency (especially with high speed multiplier).

  • Terraforming no longer possible while Terraformer is under construction.

  • Fixed incorrect placement bonus for Widget Particle frame placed on Morphic terrain.

  • Lava is now considered impassable terrain.

  • Prevented Glitched Widgets (and other items) from spilling over their intended maximum limits due to overeager Leveler frames.

  • New prestige node: Buffer Overflow; significantly increases storage space for Glitched Widgets.

  • Added [U] as a hotkey for the Auto-Upgrade button.

  • Auto-Upgrade now starts disabled after Ascension. It will auto-enable once you research the Tier 2 milestone.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3184111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link