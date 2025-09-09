Hi all! Today's update is just a small patch to fix some bugs that were reported since the Prestige update.

Fixed Quarry frame causing crashes and memory consumption issues on desert worlds.

Fixed furnaces not working at full efficiency (especially with high speed multiplier).

Terraforming no longer possible while Terraformer is under construction.

Fixed incorrect placement bonus for Widget Particle frame placed on Morphic terrain.

Lava is now considered impassable terrain.

Prevented Glitched Widgets (and other items) from spilling over their intended maximum limits due to overeager Leveler frames.

New prestige node: Buffer Overflow; significantly increases storage space for Glitched Widgets.

Added [U] as a hotkey for the Auto-Upgrade button.