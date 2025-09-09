TL;DR: Just Watch The Trailer

You tried to chill. You really did.

But the world keeps begging for another POSTAL crusade.

So here it is.

Just remember who started it this time!

Buckle up for this sun-baked ride including:

A whole new chapter with a story ready to catch you off-guard (literally)

Five holiday-ruining weapons, each one crazier and deadlier than the last

The sweaty Sticky Hand - weird, gross, and surprisingly useful

Fresh enemies itching to get sandblasted

Familiar faces back for one more wild ride under the scorching sun

HIT THE BEACH AND BRING THE HEAT: