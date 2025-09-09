 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19913241 Edited 9 September 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

TL;DR: Just Watch The Trailer

You tried to chill. You really did.

But the world keeps begging for another POSTAL crusade.

So here it is.

Just remember who started it this time!

Buckle up for this sun-baked ride including:

  • A whole new chapter with a story ready to catch you off-guard (literally)

  • Five holiday-ruining weapons, each one crazier and deadlier than the last

  • The sweaty Sticky Hand - weird, gross, and surprisingly useful

  • Fresh enemies itching to get sandblasted

  • Familiar faces back for one more wild ride under the scorching sun

HIT THE BEACH AND BRING THE HEAT:

