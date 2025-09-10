 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19913232 Edited 10 September 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Here are the latest update details.

Note: Leaderboard will be reset

New features

  • Technique level

    Break objects or run along walls to increase your Technique level (displayed at the top right).

    Higher levels grant more score bonuses and increased nitro recovery.

  • Stage challenge addition: Max technique level

Changes

  • Stage challenge: when damage taken is 0, the text now displays as “Do not take damage”

  • Stage challenge: Adjusted record times.

  • Light truck shadows are now rendered sharper.

Fixes

  • Tree debris particles were too small.

  • Stage 11: Missiles that destroy the city were not appearing.

