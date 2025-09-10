Hello! Here are the latest update details.
Note: Leaderboard will be reset
New features
Technique level
Break objects or run along walls to increase your Technique level (displayed at the top right).
Higher levels grant more score bonuses and increased nitro recovery.
Stage challenge addition: Max technique level
Changes
Stage challenge: when damage taken is 0, the text now displays as “Do not take damage”
Stage challenge: Adjusted record times.
Light truck shadows are now rendered sharper.
Fixes
Tree debris particles were too small.
Stage 11: Missiles that destroy the city were not appearing.
