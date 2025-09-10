 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19913132 Edited 10 September 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Fixes

  • Multiple desync issues resolved.
  • Fast Reload no longer auto-saves in the middle of a short rest (after cards are lost and before short rest effects kick in).
  • Blinkblade can now have the immobilize immunity before the immobilize quest effect from WR-27 happens.
  • Fixed Quest 116 "Caravan Guards" rewards.

Minor Fixes

  • Updated Blinkblade's time token icon design in consumes.
  • Undo action after instant short rest no longer leaves short rest selected.
  • Enable animation of secondary condition application for allies in pattern attacks.

