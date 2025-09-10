Major Fixes
- Multiple desync issues resolved.
- Fast Reload no longer auto-saves in the middle of a short rest (after cards are lost and before short rest effects kick in).
- Blinkblade can now have the immobilize immunity before the immobilize quest effect from WR-27 happens.
- Fixed Quest 116 "Caravan Guards" rewards.
Minor Fixes
- Updated Blinkblade's time token icon design in consumes.
- Undo action after instant short rest no longer leaves short rest selected.
- Enable animation of secondary condition application for allies in pattern attacks.
Changed files in this update