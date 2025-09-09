 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19913119 Edited 9 September 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Hotfix for a regression involving crumbling blocks, reported here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1147890/discussions/0/604166720297540427/

