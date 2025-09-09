Hotfix for a regression involving crumbling blocks, reported here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1147890/discussions/0/604166720297540427/
v1.3.25.9.9.0 (hotfix)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Bonfire Peaks PC Depot 1147891
- Loading history…
macOS Bonfire Peaks Mac Depot 1147892
- Loading history…
Linux Bonfire Peaks Linux Depot 1147893
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update