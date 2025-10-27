Step into the Rift.

It’s launch day, and we’re going live! Join me, Leo, the solo developer behind Riftborn, for a relaxed and genuine look inside the game, the lore, and the journey that brought it to life.

Expect real gameplay, spontaneous chaos, and plenty of laughs as we dive into the Collector’s Trial together.

Ask questions, hang out, and witness the moment Riftborn officially goes live on Steam.

Whether you’re a fan of tactical chaos or just curious about how a dream becomes a game, come be part of this first step into the Rift.

“One team survives. The other vanishes.”