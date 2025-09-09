 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19913011
Update notes via Steam Community
We just pushed out a patch for EA32 that fixes some common issues:

  • Changed how game configuration saving works to prevent accidental lost team weapon/vehicle setups. When saving a game configuration without linking to saved teams, the current team setups will be saved inside the game configuration file. This means the game configuration save system works like it did before, making team saves optional. It is however still recommended to save actual team config files and to link them to your game configuration as this allows things like loading teams to any team slot, updating multiple game configs by changing just one team save and more.
  • Updated game config team linking description text
  • Fixed vehicles not showing up in conquest mode
  • Fixed aspect ratio issues with the new instant action menu on 4:3 and ultrawide monitors
  • Added really good game mode icons


We'll keep on the look out for any more issues that needs fixing for EA32! If you're experiencing any issues, the best way to reach us is through the Ravenfield discord. Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Ravenfield Windows 64-bit Depot 636481
Windows 32-bit Ravenfield Windows 32-bit Depot 636482
macOS Ravenfield OSX Universal Depot 636483
Linux Ravenfield Linux Universal Depot 636484
