Changed how game configuration saving works to prevent accidental lost team weapon/vehicle setups. When saving a game configuration without linking to saved teams, the current team setups will be saved inside the game configuration file. This means the game configuration save system works like it did before, making team saves optional. It is however still recommended to save actual team config files and to link them to your game configuration as this allows things like loading teams to any team slot, updating multiple game configs by changing just one team save and more.



Updated game config team linking description text



Fixed vehicles not showing up in conquest mode



Fixed aspect ratio issues with the new instant action menu on 4:3 and ultrawide monitors



Added really good game mode icons



We just pushed out a patch for EA32 that fixes some common issues: