- MAIN BUILDING - a new structure that players must build if they wish to purchase more than 50 plots. At level 1 it provides +50 plots, at level 2 it provides +150 plots, and at level 3 it provides +350 plots. The limit is 3 of such buildings. Once the first MAIN BUILDING is constructed, THE PLAYER’S DEFEAT CONDITION CHANGES - the opponent only needs to conquer all of the player’s MAIN BUILDINGS to conquer that player. Capturing this building also grants the conqueror several surrounding plots with structures. After construction, the building cannot be demolished by its owner - it remains until destroyed by an enemy.
- IMPERIAL CARGO FREIGHTER WITH DEFENSE - by the Emperor’s decree, additional cargo freighters will now arrive equipped with defenses, including DEFENSE TOWERS and CHARGING STATIONS filled with armies.
- POST-PROCESSING - new graphical effects have been added for light reflections and contrast adjustments, making the visuals more vibrant. This option can be disabled in the settings, as it consumes some processing power.
- MAX FPS SETTINGS - players can now set a maximum FPS limit in the settings. Lower frame rates will reduce CPU and GPU workload.
- BUG FIXES – various other issues have been resolved.
⚖️ Balance Changes v1.6
