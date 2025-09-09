After much work and deliberation, we have FINALLY completed the backend overhaul. This was the main blocker for us from focusing purely on new content and bug fixes. With this being completed, we can go back to hammering out new updates for y'all to enjoy! Given this, there may be a few new unforeseen bugs that could pop up. We will fix them as soon as they are reported to ensure the game is running as smoothly as possible for everyone. Thank you for your patience!

With the new backend overhaul, we are now able to support a true lobby system. When creating a lobby, you have the option of making it private or public. If the lobby is public, it will appear in the server browser, allowing random players to join your game. In addition, if you are looking for players to play with, you can join them from the server browser. It is recommended to join servers with less than 100 ping. If someone joins your game and you do not wish to play with them, you are able to kick them from the options menu.



Added a new tier of fish, the “Legendary” tier (aka “Jeremy Wade” tier). With the introduction of this new tier of fish, we have also introduced a new tier of upgrades, level 7. Catching this new tier of fish is incredibly difficult, but also very rewarding. You may even see sightings of this new fish throughout the lake and ocean.



The first player to successfully catch and share a screenshot of this elusive fish will win three free Steam keys for GONE Fishing and also get an Easter Egg hidden in the game. To enter, simply reel in the Legendary Fish, grab a clear screenshot, and post it in our Discord server!. The very first verified entry will claim the prize!

Added a new cosmetic item… The BEER HAT. This is the best cosmetic yet and will surely help you catch those swamp donkeys.

Added 7th Upgrade Level for Sinker Line and Rod Increased Rod Reel upgrade’s Reel speed Tweaked upgrade values



Added a new mechanic to increase difficulty. When playing on average angler, if you fail to meet the quota two times (at any point), the monster will end the game. When playing on the hardest difficulty, failing once will end the game

Raised the price of TNT to 75 since it can now be used to get the best bait in the game. Each map has TNT spawns where players can get TNT for free as well

Renamed the difficulties and performed a minor balance pass for the difficulties.

FIXES:

Fixed sound settings: Before the Master class, it would not affect all sounds, and various other sound-related fixes were made.

Fixed the dog sleeping on the butcher table

Fixed an exploit where players could get bait from the butcher's table without having to butcher the fish

Fixed bug where if two players entered a boat at the same time one player would bug out

Fixed bug where players could enter a state where they would not be able to drink beer

Partially fixed the bug where client upgrades would get reset upon loading a saved game, then opening the trader menu

Fixed some visual bugs with the peaceful version of the lake map

Thank you again for your patience. The amount of support from everyone has been absolutely incredible, and we are extremely grateful to everyone who has been providing us with feedback in both Discord and Steam discussions so we can improve the game. Thank you!!!!



