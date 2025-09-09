HERE WE ARE, NEW PATCH 0.1.8 IS FINALLY AVAILABLE!



Since the last patch, we worked a lot on IDILI, trying to optimize and add more content. Now we can finally announce that our new 0.1.8 Patch is online and available to test!



During the last 2 months we did a loooot, starting from First Playable, where we talked with a lot of publishers, and the (not) last one was Gamescom; I mean, GAMESCOM!!! Can you believe it? Yes, believe it, because that's what actually happened =) We just came back from Gamescom and it was an incredible experience! We talked with a lot of professionals from the industry (Ubisoft, CD Projekt Red and more), and we received a lot of good advice about level design, gameplay, optimization, narrative etc.



Before jumping into our improvements, we'd like to remind you that we're still working hard on IDILI. We're now releasing a new patch with tons of improvements, but it won’t be the last one; it will be the first of many new ones because we finally found a new programmer after our first one left the team earlier this year. We know our presence here on Steam wasn’t very active. But believe us, it's hard to make a game with no budget. Imagine managing the community as well =) Anyway, we're so excited to share this new patch with you, and we can't wait to hear your opinion; so please write a comment below if you have anything to say (even bug reports or personal opinions).

And now let's go into our improvements:



Graphical Improvements:



- Added small paths in the forest to provide more guided traversal

- Improved rendering performance across the board

- Improved overall lighting

- Added new toilet building

- Improved visibility slightly (still not too much because the flashlight should still be useful)

- Improved shadow behaviour in many cases (we still have some problems that seem to be on the engine side)

- Added world-building objects that also help with puzzles

- Added collectible statues based on real-world counterparts

- Improved animation behaviour

- Added more environment assets

- Replaced a lot of materials from the first "placeholder" iterations

- Improved landscape material blending

- Replaced the monster mask to be more in line with the originals

- Reworked street area

- Improved overall UI

- Changed color and assets of grasses to better reflect Sardinia in the summer



Gameplay Programming:



- Added new checkpoints and improved stability of save system

- Improved smoothness of Gameplay and Controls

- Reduced technical debt: optimized and generalized Blueprints for better maintainability and scalability

- Improved crouch behavior, made it more smoother and more responsive

- Added new flashlight “shake” mechanic to emergency recharge

- Fixed numerous bugs and improved overall stability



AI & Gameplay Improvements:



- Enhanced Teleport Logic: The AI now anticipates the player’s movement, increasing challenge and tension

- Improved Perception: The monster now reacts differently depending on player states such as crouching, walking, or running with the flashlight on

- Enhanced Monster Spawning: Monsters now spawn in bushes more visibly, and their spawn sounds have been improved for clearer audio feedback

- Reduced Door Clipping: The monster now clips through doors less often, reducing immersion-breaking moments

- Enhanced Monster Animations: Added new monster animations to increase tension and immersion

