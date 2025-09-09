- Added 3 new pets:

- Nugget (free unlock from beating D3 dungeons, rather weak, but can freely change classes)

- Simlacra (thanks to shinrais, Token unlock, basic mage, but with high growth requirement, so is good for RTI)

- Arachne (thanks to Nick1wasd, Token unlock, wind Assassin, which can poison enemies)

- Reworked some of the challenge code. That are just internal changes and you hopefully don't notice anything of that, but if it broke some challenge related thing, please report.

- Added new challenges:

- Exhausted Training Challenge. DRC-Type, early game, unlocks a new training and skill.

- Clone Creator Challenge. DRC-Type, mid/late game, gives permanent clones for RTI and Might as a bonus.

- Limited Clones No Rebirth Challenge. DRC-Type, late/endgame, beat baal in one rebirth with a low amount of clones. Increases Baal Power from Gods depending on UBs defeated in that rebirth.

- Reworked the challenge points page so it is easier to find things.

- The tooltip on a god shows now how much hp you need to survive a hit.

- Starting a limited clone challenge will now turn defender clones off, and sets the input to what was it before the challenge back after the challenge is finished.

- Added next ats to adventure research.

- As players in general didn't like the working experience system for material factory and alchemy hut, I changed it to a growth based system instead. So higher growth means faster work and as growth affects many other things too, pets are not kinda bound to material factory and alch hut anymore. As the growth system is a bit of a disadvantage for newer players, I made it a player option to do the switch in the game settings. So people can stay on the old system until their pets have enough growth to do the switch. Once changed you can't change it back. The old system is capped at 180 working days now, though (equivalent to around 400k growth, so pets with more growth are better and with less growth worse).

- The don't confirm buys option in the settings now also extends to overflow and u. overflow purchases.

- The crafting speed multiplier from honey to bee is now capped at 300% (90k honey) for all except honey itself.

- The pet equip hide page shows now enchant levels and quality.

- Z16 in adventure gives now more exp.

- Fixed a few issues in adventure, offline progress, typos, tooltips and small things.