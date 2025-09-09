 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19912851 Edited 9 September 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

Brainrot Karters, new update is out now. Apologies for the delay.

New Karts

There is 2 new kart options

We have DJ Khaled kart (worst kart in the game) and Smurf Cat Kart

New Map

Brand new map is out now, this is "Sussy Space"

New Items

5 new items have been added

  • My mother ate fries

  • Vines

  • Boy its just alkahal

  • 67

  • Bear 5

Lap Counter

There is now a lap counter slider, you can set the lap count from 1 to 6

New Achievements

2 Brand new achievements:

  • Vines

  • 67 (get hit by 67 projectile)

Other changes

We made a UI change in the join lobby section, you can now change your server region from there:

Another UI change is that it will say your final time on the results screen.

What we are working on

We are working on bringing clankers into the game.

It is a lot harder than we expected but we will try and bring out an offline mode where you can play with bots soon.

Thanks for playing.

Please join the discord and follow all socials.

Changed files in this update

