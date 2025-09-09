Brainrot Karters, new update is out now. Apologies for the delay.
New Karts
There is 2 new kart options
We have DJ Khaled kart (worst kart in the game) and Smurf Cat Kart
New Map
Brand new map is out now, this is "Sussy Space"
New Items
5 new items have been added
My mother ate fries
Vines
Boy its just alkahal
67
Bear 5
Lap Counter
There is now a lap counter slider, you can set the lap count from 1 to 6
New Achievements
2 Brand new achievements:
Vines
67 (get hit by 67 projectile)
Other changes
We made a UI change in the join lobby section, you can now change your server region from there:
Another UI change is that it will say your final time on the results screen.
What we are working on
We are working on bringing clankers into the game.
It is a lot harder than we expected but we will try and bring out an offline mode where you can play with bots soon.
Thanks for playing.
