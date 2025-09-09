Brainrot Karters, new update is out now. Apologies for the delay.

New Karts

There is 2 new kart options

We have DJ Khaled kart (worst kart in the game) and Smurf Cat Kart

New Map

Brand new map is out now, this is "Sussy Space"

New Items

5 new items have been added

My mother ate fries

Vines

Boy its just alkahal

67

Bear 5

Lap Counter

There is now a lap counter slider, you can set the lap count from 1 to 6

New Achievements

2 Brand new achievements:

Vines

67 (get hit by 67 projectile)

Other changes

We made a UI change in the join lobby section, you can now change your server region from there:

Another UI change is that it will say your final time on the results screen.

What we are working on

We are working on bringing clankers into the game.

It is a lot harder than we expected but we will try and bring out an offline mode where you can play with bots soon.

Thanks for playing.

Please join the discord and follow all socials.