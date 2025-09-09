 Skip to content
Major 9 September 2025 Build 19912746 Edited 9 September 2025 – 15:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're thrilled to announce the release of Driver Fusion 13.0. This release contains several improvements based on your feedback. We welcome and encourage you to send us your comments and suggestions.

Interface

The interface has been redesigned with a contemporary appearance, offering improved usability with a familiar experience. It now also uses your Windows accent color.

Device monitor

Processors and display adapters now have separate graphs for improved clarity.

Driver cleaner

The cleanable drivers received new entries to be up-to-date with their latest versions.

What else?

The issues that you've reported have all been fixed.

Changed files in this update

