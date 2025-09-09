We're thrilled to announce the release of Driver Fusion 13.0. This release contains several improvements based on your feedback. We welcome and encourage you to send us your comments and suggestions.



Interface



The interface has been redesigned with a contemporary appearance, offering improved usability with a familiar experience. It now also uses your Windows accent color.



Device monitor



Processors and display adapters now have separate graphs for improved clarity.



Driver cleaner



The cleanable drivers received new entries to be up-to-date with their latest versions.



What else?



The issues that you've reported have all been fixed.