We're thrilled to announce the release of Driver Fusion 13.0. This release contains several improvements based on your feedback. We welcome and encourage you to send us your comments and suggestions.
Interface
The interface has been redesigned with a contemporary appearance, offering improved usability with a familiar experience. It now also uses your Windows accent color.
Device monitor
Processors and display adapters now have separate graphs for improved clarity.
Driver cleaner
The cleanable drivers received new entries to be up-to-date with their latest versions.
What else?
The issues that you've reported have all been fixed.
Driver Fusion 13.0 Update Released
We're thrilled to announce the release of Driver Fusion 13.0. This release contains several improvements based on your feedback. We welcome and encourage you to send us your comments and suggestions.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update