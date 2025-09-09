Hey Leapers!
So it's been a little while... 👀
We're back today with some awesome news though! We just deployed the brand new Open Beta build for our upcoming Alterattack Update.
In this new update you'll find a bunch of new additions to the game, most notably the updates name sake, the Alterattack. Let's check it out!
- Alterattack Update: We've changed how they charge, upgrade, and reset. All of which aim to make the mechanic more strategic and impactful. Promoting aggressive playstyles.
- Magifish Update: These now trigger with the Alterattack signal, having their durations increased with each stage.
- New Expedition Recap Screen: See useful data like damage dealt, where that damage came from, the build you had and much more.
- New Eperin Upgrades: Three new purchasable upgrades - Equipment Chest, Killstreak Chests, and the Backpack.
- 5 New Affixes: with effects that enchance Alterattack damage or grant Brutality, Echo, and even Overwhelm effects
We can't wait to hear what you think of these new changes, and how they impact your experience with the game!
Fire any feedback to us via the Steam Forums, or in our Discord!
How to access the beta
- Go to your Steam game library.
- Right click on Windblown and click "properties".
- Select the tab "Betas".
- In the first dropdown box select "public_beta"
- Click close and wait for the update to finish downloading.
Changed depots in public_beta branch