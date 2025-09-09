This update focuses on some bug fixes and significantly lowering the overall difficulty. If you liked the previous difficulty, don't worry - it will return when the Ranking system is added!

General Changes

- The Discard Pile is now shuffled back into the Letter Box whenever the Letter Box runs out of either vowels or consonants, instead of waiting until the Letter Box is completely empty. This should help prevent situations where you end up drawing only consonants or only vowels for multiple rounds.

- Base gold bounty increased by 20. "Best Word" gold bonus removed.

Campaign

Note: These changes will not effect existing Campaign runs.

- Fixed an issue where you could immediately fight the Titans in a Campaign.

- Lowered overall enemy strength by 1 level.

- Early encounters have 1 less enemy.

- Boss encounters have 1 less enemy.

- Storm deck: 1 copy of Jolt is now Jolt β.

- Chill deck: Now starts with an additional copy of Icicle.

- Chaos deck: Starts with an additional attack rune, and 2 of the starting runes will now start with a random upgrade.

Scenarios

Note: Due to the changes, existing Scenario runs will not be compatible with this version.

- All scenarios have been adjusted to have fewer total enemies and higher level rewards from battles.

- Forgotten City:

- Starting deck changed to 2x Missile, 1x Rekindle, 1x Multihit, 3x Channel.

- Starting bonuses changed to 3x 2X Letter, 1x 3X Letter, 1x 5X Letter.

- Chronosands:

- One copy of Jolt in the starting deck is now Jolt β.

- The Crawler event battle is removed, and the event now always gives an Unstable Spark.

- Spirit's Hollow

- Starting deck changed to 2x Skirmish, 2x Frostbite, 1x Icicle, 2x Crystallize.

- Starting bonuses changed to 2x +2 Chill, 1x +5 Damage, 1x 2X Block, 1x 2X Damage

- Added a starting event that gives a Cryoblade artifact.

- Voidlands:

- Starting deck changed to 2x Burn, 1x Wildfire, 1x Convergence, 1x Smokescreen, 2x Insulate.

- Starting bonuses changed to 2x 2X Letter, 2x +4 Burn, 1x +6 Word.

Enemies

- All Elemental Spirit enemies have had their base stagger lowered.

- Windwraith: Soul of Wind now applies Slowed instead of Dismantle.

- Watergeist: Base stagger lowered.

- Aqueon: Base stagger and damage lowered.

Runes

- Channel: Increased Mana gained by 3 on all variations.

- Fixed an issue with Insulate γ not being removed at the end of the round.

- Fixed an issue with Drown causing the battle to get stuck indefinitely.