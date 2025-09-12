 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19912640 Edited 12 September 2025 – 14:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix 1.207.021 has been released!





Official Servers
  • Added EU and North America Hardcore Survival Servers for masochists (max survival difficulty setting, realistic sounds)
    • Hardcore Survival - EUC #1 (185.206.148.104:27016)
    • Hardcore Survival - NA #1 (74.50.65.214:27016)
  • Added UK and North America PvE Survival Servers
    • Advanced Survival - NA #2 (PvE) (74.50.65.214:27017)
    • Advanced Survival - UK #4 (PvE) (185.206.148.104:27018)



Fixes & Improvements
  • Added a new way for Gamepads to reach the Active Buffs screen via the Systems Radial Menu>View>Active Buffs
  • Re-enabled several new Random Encounters after fixing a set of issues which made them persistent without the need for interaction with a player
  • Removed the direct Gamepad binding "View current buffs" due to collision with the "Put to Production"
  • Removed the direct Gamepad bindings "Quick (Save/Load)" for now due to collision with other controls
  • Removed the unused model files for Algae Seed from the game and from the ModSDK

UI
  • Updated ES localization for Advanced World setting Bounty contracts tooltip
  • Fixed an issue where the new survival rover was missing radial toolbar actions when using a controller
  • Fixed an issue with Survival Kit inventory UI where a food constraint icon was generated based on available production blueprints even though the inventory is not actually limited only to food items

Stability
  • Fixed a crash when a projector tried to update unfinished block marks
  • Fixed a crash when updating the banner data

Functional
  • Fixed an issue with Grinders where they would not push the gathered components further into the conveyor system and get full
  • Fixed an issue with Wolves where they spawned further from the player than their aggro range, further contributing to the perception of infrequent or broken spawn rate

Art
  • Fixed an issue with Welder Type II where the collision was slightly longer than normal ship Welder, preventing 1 to 1 replacement in existing printer setups with equivalent functionality
  • Fixed an issue with Conduit Boxes block where a connection between a box and a tube was missing

Thank you for helping us make the game better!




🛠️ Feedback & Support - https://support.keenswh.com/
🛰️ Discord: https://discord.gg/keenswh
📫 Newsletter: https://www.keenswh.com/newsletter
🚀 Community Hub: https://www.spaceengineersgame.com/community-hub/
➡️ Connect and find us on your platform of choice: https://www.keenswh.com/connect/




https://steamcommunity.com/games/244850/announcements/detail/499453279763169526 https://steamcommunity.com/games/244850/announcements/detail/499453279763169534 https://steamcommunity.com/games/244850/announcements/detail/499454457318214382

Changed files in this update

Space Engineers Content Depot 244851
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link