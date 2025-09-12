Hotfix 1.207.021 has been released!
- ➡️ Changelog: https://support.keenswh.com/spaceengineers/pc/announcement/update-1-207-apex-survival
- 🛠️ Support Portal: https://support.keenswh.com/spaceengineers
- 🛰️ Discord: https://discord.gg/keenswh
Official Servers
- Added EU and North America Hardcore Survival Servers for masochists (max survival difficulty setting, realistic sounds)
- Hardcore Survival - EUC #1 (185.206.148.104:27016)
- Hardcore Survival - NA #1 (74.50.65.214:27016)
- Hardcore Survival - EUC #1 (185.206.148.104:27016)
- Added UK and North America PvE Survival Servers
- Advanced Survival - NA #2 (PvE) (74.50.65.214:27017)
- Advanced Survival - UK #4 (PvE) (185.206.148.104:27018)
- Advanced Survival - NA #2 (PvE) (74.50.65.214:27017)
Fixes & Improvements
- Added a new way for Gamepads to reach the Active Buffs screen via the Systems Radial Menu>View>Active Buffs
- Re-enabled several new Random Encounters after fixing a set of issues which made them persistent without the need for interaction with a player
- Removed the direct Gamepad binding "View current buffs" due to collision with the "Put to Production"
- Removed the direct Gamepad bindings "Quick (Save/Load)" for now due to collision with other controls
- Removed the unused model files for Algae Seed from the game and from the ModSDK
UI
- Updated ES localization for Advanced World setting Bounty contracts tooltip
- Fixed an issue where the new survival rover was missing radial toolbar actions when using a controller
- Fixed an issue with Survival Kit inventory UI where a food constraint icon was generated based on available production blueprints even though the inventory is not actually limited only to food items
Stability
- Fixed a crash when a projector tried to update unfinished block marks
- Fixed a crash when updating the banner data
Functional
- Fixed an issue with Grinders where they would not push the gathered components further into the conveyor system and get full
- Fixed an issue with Wolves where they spawned further from the player than their aggro range, further contributing to the perception of infrequent or broken spawn rate
Art
- Fixed an issue with Welder Type II where the collision was slightly longer than normal ship Welder, preventing 1 to 1 replacement in existing printer setups with equivalent functionality
- Fixed an issue with Conduit Boxes block where a connection between a box and a tube was missing
Thank you for helping us make the game better!
🛠️ Feedback & Support - https://support.keenswh.com/
🛰️ Discord: https://discord.gg/keenswh
📫 Newsletter: https://www.keenswh.com/newsletter
🚀 Community Hub: https://www.spaceengineersgame.com/community-hub/
➡️ Connect and find us on your platform of choice: https://www.keenswh.com/connect/
https://steamcommunity.com/games/244850/announcements/detail/499453279763169526 https://steamcommunity.com/games/244850/announcements/detail/499453279763169534 https://steamcommunity.com/games/244850/announcements/detail/499454457318214382
Changed files in this update