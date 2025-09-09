Optimize bullets

Fix not able to shoot left

Bullets now shoot with glow on all cases

Add 100 coins when you win a duel

Player movement warping now handled better

Friend online/offline now work

Increase playtime tracker to track once every 10 minutes

Fixed Normal Skin F3 outline issue

Fixed can't exit sub panels after pressing menu (controller)

Fixed can still use mouse hover on menu when on controller

Fixed weapon hot bar still switches even though weapon is still equipping (controller)

Re-added hotkey

Changed next duel timer from 1.5 seconds to 3 (it broke duel displays due to how fast it does the next duel)

Changed how high of a ping you'll get kicked from duel (400ms)

Added notification if you get kicked from duel due to high ping

Fixed bullet spawn points of Shinra guns (still redoing Cyberwave guns due to them using old animation files)

Made a placeholder loading screen to load everything from profile to outfit

