 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19912598 Edited 9 September 2025 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Optimize bullets
Fix not able to shoot left
Bullets now shoot with glow on all cases
Add 100 coins when you win a duel
Player movement warping now handled better
Friend online/offline now work
Increase playtime tracker to track once every 10 minutes
Fixed Normal Skin F3 outline issue
Fixed can't exit sub panels after pressing menu (controller)
Fixed can still use mouse hover on menu when on controller
Fixed weapon hot bar still switches even though weapon is still equipping (controller)
Re-added hotkey
Changed next duel timer from 1.5 seconds to 3 (it broke duel displays due to how fast it does the next duel)
Changed how high of a ping you'll get kicked from duel (400ms)
Added notification if you get kicked from duel due to high ping
Fixed bullet spawn points of Shinra guns (still redoing Cyberwave guns due to them using old animation files)
Made a placeholder loading screen to load everything from profile to outfit

Changed files in this update

Depot 3659221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link