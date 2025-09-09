Optimize bullets
Fix not able to shoot left
Bullets now shoot with glow on all cases
Add 100 coins when you win a duel
Player movement warping now handled better
Friend online/offline now work
Increase playtime tracker to track once every 10 minutes
Fixed Normal Skin F3 outline issue
Fixed can't exit sub panels after pressing menu (controller)
Fixed can still use mouse hover on menu when on controller
Fixed weapon hot bar still switches even though weapon is still equipping (controller)
Re-added hotkey
Changed next duel timer from 1.5 seconds to 3 (it broke duel displays due to how fast it does the next duel)
Changed how high of a ping you'll get kicked from duel (400ms)
Added notification if you get kicked from duel due to high ping
Fixed bullet spawn points of Shinra guns (still redoing Cyberwave guns due to them using old animation files)
Made a placeholder loading screen to load everything from profile to outfit
