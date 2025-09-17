 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 19912581 Edited 17 September 2025 – 07:13:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We are excited to announce the release of patch version 0.16.1c, which introduces new balance changes and additional content to deliver an even better gaming experience for everyone.

New content

  • We have added the 5th and final biome, the most challenging part of the game called "The Breach." This biome is the realm of demons hidden in a secret dimension and is the origin that sends demons to various dimensions. The adventure in this area will test players' skills and abilities to the fullest.

  • To help players better overcome the challenges, the team has increased some of the values gained from purchases in the in-game upgrade shop. This will help general players more easily clear the final stages of the game and also make playing on Heroic and 2nd cycle difficulty levels more enjoyable.

Balance changed

Upgrade Buffs in the Shop (max level)

  • Max HP: 60% -> 75%

  • HP Regen: 4 -> 8

  • Defense: 30% -> 40%

  • Max Damage: 60% -> 70%

  • Weapon Mastery: 4 -> 8%

If you like our game, you can support us by reviewing the game or sharing game news. If you have any suggestions, you can join the conversation on our Discord.

Changed files in this update

