9 September 2025 Build 19912469 Edited 9 September 2025 – 14:26:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Thank you for your support, feedback, and comments! We are very excited and dedicated to making the game better with each update.

Changelog 1.1

Improvements and fixes:

- Added support for cloud saves.  

- Added a hint about the Mega-Weapon that will appear when you collect the first part of the recipe. The old hint that appeared during the transformation of the Mega-Weapon has been removed.  

- The longest path in the first biome will now contain fewer levels.  

- The Laboratory in the Hub now unlocks slightly earlier.  

- Improved hit detection for melee weapons.  

- Enhanced the stealth aspect of the game: Reduced the hearing range of monsters and overall alertness. Slightly reduced the view angle and distance for some monsters. Reduced the recognition radius when approaching monsters from behind. Mini-bosses remain unchanged; they hear, see, and react as before.  

- Slightly reduced the attack radius of long-range monsters.  

- Mini-bosses now drop loot more frequently.  

- More equipment and upgrades are now unlocked initially, and unlocking new ones takes slightly less time.  

- Increased the explosion radius of barrels and their damage to monsters (damage to players remains unchanged).  

- In the Underground Research Station, Small Station in the Canyon, and Medical Laboratory, Credits can now be found more frequently.  

- Fixed a bug where items that had not yet been unlocked were displayed in the shop and were not issued upon purchase.  

- Fixed a bug where fewer keycards than intended could appear in the Reactor level.  

- Additional optimization for Low graphic quality.

01000001 01110010 01100101 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 00100000 01101000 01100001 01110110 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01100110 01110101 01101110 00111111

