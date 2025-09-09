Thank you for your support, feedback, and comments! We are very excited and dedicated to making the game better with each update.
Changelog 1.1
Improvements and fixes:
- Added support for cloud saves.
- Added a hint about the Mega-Weapon that will appear when you collect the first part of the recipe. The old hint that appeared during the transformation of the Mega-Weapon has been removed.
- The longest path in the first biome will now contain fewer levels.
- The Laboratory in the Hub now unlocks slightly earlier.
- Improved hit detection for melee weapons.
- Enhanced the stealth aspect of the game: Reduced the hearing range of monsters and overall alertness. Slightly reduced the view angle and distance for some monsters. Reduced the recognition radius when approaching monsters from behind. Mini-bosses remain unchanged; they hear, see, and react as before.
- Slightly reduced the attack radius of long-range monsters.
- Mini-bosses now drop loot more frequently.
- More equipment and upgrades are now unlocked initially, and unlocking new ones takes slightly less time.
- Increased the explosion radius of barrels and their damage to monsters (damage to players remains unchanged).
- In the Underground Research Station, Small Station in the Canyon, and Medical Laboratory, Credits can now be found more frequently.
- Fixed a bug where items that had not yet been unlocked were displayed in the shop and were not issued upon purchase.
- Fixed a bug where fewer keycards than intended could appear in the Reactor level.
- Additional optimization for Low graphic quality.
01000001 01110010 01100101 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 00100000 01101000 01100001 01110110 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01100110 01110101 01101110 00111111
Changed files in this update