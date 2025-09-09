 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19912462 Edited 9 September 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Menu

-Changed Version Number to 12.2.0

Character Select

-Added Back Button

In-game

-(New Feature) When either player score a goal, visual novel style character art appears on the screen

-Adjusted VFX size to accommodate for the new feature

Changed files in this update

