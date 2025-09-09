Main Menu
-Changed Version Number to 12.2.0
Character Select
-Added Back Button
In-game
-(New Feature) When either player score a goal, visual novel style character art appears on the screen
-Adjusted VFX size to accommodate for the new feature
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Main Menu
-Changed Version Number to 12.2.0
Character Select
-Added Back Button
In-game
-(New Feature) When either player score a goal, visual novel style character art appears on the screen
-Adjusted VFX size to accommodate for the new feature
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update