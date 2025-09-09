Now for a Smaller Patch!
Hello again!
Friday's BIG PATCH squashed most of the major bugs, but as always, a big patch can sometimes kick up a few smaller bugs. We’ve tracked those down and fixed them too—thanks again for reporting them so quickly!
Changelog
Rival Stores
We had previously fixed some issues with rival stores, but a pesky typo had the stores reshuffling each time you loaded your save!
That has been fixed now - they will update one last time with this new patch, but after your next save, they should stay put!
This also fixed:
MarketInsider wasn't showing the correct number of competitors
Lowest Market Price wasn't behaving properly, so some sales weren't happening as they should
Some rival retail stores were being assigned to offices
General Fixes
Fixed Delivery Driver Job wasn't being included in weekly income
Interior Installation Firms
Bathrooms have been added to office and retail layouts
Uniform lockers have been added to retail layouts
Adjusted office layouts in J1 and D2 buildings for the new floorplans.
Note: retail layouts are still being updated
Fixed collider on the Mersaidi Dash so it no longer sticks out too far
Fixed an infinite loop issue with conveyor belts in factories.
Updated some product icons
Fixed an issue placing items near the door in the I2 warehouse
Fixed pedestrians being blocked by warehouse entrances.
Fixed riding the subway from the park locked the happiness icon forever
Fixed a few small UI bugs
Special shout out to you - the best community ever!! We love seeing your feedback and can’t wait to share what’s next.
~ Hovgaard Games, and the Big Ambitions Team
Changed depots in experimental branch