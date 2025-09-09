This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Now for a Smaller Patch!

Hello again!



Friday's BIG PATCH squashed most of the major bugs, but as always, a big patch can sometimes kick up a few smaller bugs. We’ve tracked those down and fixed them too—thanks again for reporting them so quickly!

Changelog

Rival Stores

We had previously fixed some issues with rival stores, but a pesky typo had the stores reshuffling each time you loaded your save!

That has been fixed now - they will update one last time with this new patch, but after your next save, they should stay put!

This also fixed:

MarketInsider wasn't showing the correct number of competitors

Lowest Market Price wasn't behaving properly, so some sales weren't happening as they should

Some rival retail stores were being assigned to offices

General Fixes

Fixed Delivery Driver Job wasn't being included in weekly income

Interior Installation Firms Bathrooms have been added to office and retail layouts Uniform lockers have been added to retail layouts Adjusted office layouts in J1 and D2 buildings for the new floorplans. Note: retail layouts are still being updated

Fixed collider on the Mersaidi Dash so it no longer sticks out too far

Fixed an infinite loop issue with conveyor belts in factories.

Updated some product icons

Fixed an issue placing items near the door in the I2 warehouse

Fixed pedestrians being blocked by warehouse entrances.

Fixed riding the subway from the park locked the happiness icon forever

Fixed a few small UI bugs

Special shout out to you - the best community ever!! We love seeing your feedback and can’t wait to share what’s next.



~ Hovgaard Games, and the Big Ambitions Team