9 September 2025 Build 19912435
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Now for a Smaller Patch!

Hello again!

Friday's BIG PATCH squashed most of the major bugs, but as always, a big patch can sometimes kick up a few smaller bugs. We’ve tracked those down and fixed them too—thanks again for reporting them so quickly!

Changelog

Rival Stores

We had previously fixed some issues with rival stores, but a pesky typo had the stores reshuffling each time you loaded your save!

That has been fixed now - they will update one last time with this new patch, but after your next save, they should stay put!

This also fixed:

  • MarketInsider wasn't showing the correct number of competitors

  • Lowest Market Price wasn't behaving properly, so some sales weren't happening as they should

  • Some rival retail stores were being assigned to offices

General Fixes

  • Fixed Delivery Driver Job wasn't being included in weekly income

  • Interior Installation Firms

    • Bathrooms have been added to office and retail layouts

    • Uniform lockers have been added to retail layouts

    • Adjusted office layouts in J1 and D2 buildings for the new floorplans.

      • Note: retail layouts are still being updated

  • Fixed collider on the Mersaidi Dash so it no longer sticks out too far

  • Fixed an infinite loop issue with conveyor belts in factories.

  • Updated some product icons

  • Fixed an issue placing items near the door in the I2 warehouse

  • Fixed pedestrians being blocked by warehouse entrances.

  • Fixed riding the subway from the park locked the happiness icon forever

  • Fixed a few small UI bugs

Special shout out to you - the best community ever!! We love seeing your feedback and can’t wait to share what’s next.

~ Hovgaard Games, and the Big Ambitions Team

Changed depots in experimental branch

Windows 64-bit Depot 1331551
macOS 64-bit Depot 1331552
