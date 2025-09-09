 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19912348
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where Gaze of destiny points were awarded not only for completing an island, but also for completing a location. Knots have been reset, points should be redistributed.

  • Added mechanics for moving between explored islands.

  • Rings now have symbols.

  • Added a note to the wizardy window stating that the <Poeta> sigil interferes with summoning.

  • Fixed a game crash related to skill improvement.

