Fixed a bug where Gaze of destiny points were awarded not only for completing an island, but also for completing a location. Knots have been reset, points should be redistributed.
Added mechanics for moving between explored islands.
Rings now have symbols.
Added a note to the wizardy window stating that the <Poeta> sigil interferes with summoning.
Fixed a game crash related to skill improvement.
v0.4.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update