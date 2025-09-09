 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19912205
Update notes via Steam Community

The quick list of the changes in this version:

  • The ending credits were edited;

  • Removed a debug text object.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3251511
Windows 32-bitEnglish Depot 3251512
