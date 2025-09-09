-Added schematics
-Added token services
-Rebalanced coding
-Rebalanced hacking
-Added the Auto Collect node, unlocked via perks
-The default Collect node now requires a button press to collect inserted resources
-You can now copy nodes with ctrl+c and paste with ctrl+v
-Connections are no longer undone when a resource changes, it instead tries to move its change to connected nodes
-UI theme overhauled
-Added a cursor tool
-Cursor tool is now the default tool
-Move tool now only moves the camera
-Settings, achievements, guide, and support tabs now expand with the screen height
-Expanded desktop camera limits
-Connector sliders now move with the selection
-Boost inputs are now hidden until later in the game
-Scientific notation is now enforced on metric prints
-Fixed bottom buttons being invisible in some occasions
-Fixed Download Manager not displaying Text files
-Fixed Triple Compression research
-Fixed Uploader's Pass not being a permanent upgrade
-Fixed volume settings not being saved properly
-Fixed Auto Crypto Seller not saving its threshold setting properly
-Fixed some menus not displaying properly in devices with smaller resolutions
-Fixed nodes being able to be dragged during tutorial
