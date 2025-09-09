-Added schematics

-Added token services

-Rebalanced coding

-Rebalanced hacking

-Added the Auto Collect node, unlocked via perks

-The default Collect node now requires a button press to collect inserted resources

-You can now copy nodes with ctrl+c and paste with ctrl+v

-Connections are no longer undone when a resource changes, it instead tries to move its change to connected nodes

-UI theme overhauled

-Added a cursor tool

-Cursor tool is now the default tool

-Move tool now only moves the camera

-Settings, achievements, guide, and support tabs now expand with the screen height

-Expanded desktop camera limits

-Connector sliders now move with the selection

-Boost inputs are now hidden until later in the game

-Scientific notation is now enforced on metric prints

-Fixed bottom buttons being invisible in some occasions

-Fixed Download Manager not displaying Text files

-Fixed Triple Compression research

-Fixed Uploader's Pass not being a permanent upgrade

-Fixed volume settings not being saved properly

-Fixed Auto Crypto Seller not saving its threshold setting properly

-Fixed some menus not displaying properly in devices with smaller resolutions

-Fixed nodes being able to be dragged during tutorial